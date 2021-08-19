Lake Country Playhouse Closes Summer Playlab Series With Two New Titles

Lake Country Playhouse adds two fresh titles to its new Playlab Series, sponsored by Kit Siedl. The Taming by Lauren Gunderson will bring another all-female "power play" to the LCP stage with a beauty pageant contestant with political aspirations. The triple-award-winning God of Carnage by Yasmina Reza brings laugh-out-loud comedy sparked when parents meet to reconcile a playground incident between their children. Both projects showcase some of the best local talent in the Lake Country area.

Lake Country native and Broadway/Off-Broadway producer Kit Seidel brought The PlayLab Series to the LCP this summer in an effort to create opportunities for additional creative titles to join LCP's season, especially in a time when audiences hunger for live theater.

"It just seemed people are starved for entertainment after this year," Seidel says. "I was looking for something that would appeal to a more mature audience and send a message that would make an impression on them."

All included plays are performed as staged readings with only minimal lighting supporting the performance. In staged readings, actors still embody a character and interact with one another, but the production doesn't beg the scenic, staging, and budgetary demands of full-scale production. PlayLab Series events supplement LCP's Mainstage and Academy series events, which include full-scale productions.

The Taming brings a cast gifted in comedic timing, according to Director Breanne Brennan, who is joined by Co-Director and LCP Artistic Director SANDRA RENICK. Anna Marie Zorn will play the role of Katherine, Becca Richards the role of Patricia, Steph Pluta the role of Biana, and Madison Nowak the role of Narrator, Stage Manager, Announcer, and Victoria.

Brennan says audiences can expect timely political humor with this political farce.

"Everyone plays off of each other really well," Brennan says. "[The script] is fast and funny. It is just a fun time."

God of Carnage brings audiences another dose of comedy with "a childish evening of name-calling, tears and tantrums." Director and LCP Board President Bob Hurd hopes audiences will connect with the character evolution and situational absurdity.

"Stuff happens, and you move on," Hurd says. "It's funny how this show brings out the audacity and propriety of some of [the characters'] reactions. Moreover, it's a funny show. I just want people to walk out feeling good about spending time with us."

Joining Hurd on the project are Dustin Martin as Alan Raleigh, Betsy Bleck as Annette Raleigh, Stacy Madson as Veronica Novak, Eric Madson Michael Novak, and Andrea Ewald as Narrator.

The Taming runs Friday, Aug. 20 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 21 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 22 at 2:00 p.m. and God of Carnage runs Friday, Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 28 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 29 at 2:00 p.m. For more information about the Playlab Series or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.lakecountryplayhousewi.org/playlab-series or contact SANDRA RENICK at info@lakecountryplayhousewi.org