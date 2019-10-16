LITTLE BLACK DRESS Comes To The Marcus Performing Arts Center

LITTLE BLACK DRESS, the fearlessly funny ladies' night out musical makes for one wild and unforgettable evening with its hilarious show-stopping musical numbers, Magic Mike influenced dancing and loads of improvised audience mayhem! The tour will make a stop at the Marcus Performing Arts Center's Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall on January 30-February 2 as part of the Off Broadway at the Marcus Center Series which is sponsored by Associated Bank and The Fitz at the Ambassador Hotel. Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 18 at 12:00 pm at the Marcus Center Box Office and can be purchased in person at 929 North Water, Downtown Milwaukee, by phone at 414-273-7206 or online at MarcusCenter.org or Ticketmaster.com. Groups of 10 or more SAVE! and should call Group Sales at 414-273-7121 x210 or 213.



After being on tour for close to 3 years together with the wildly successful Spank! The Fifty Shades of Grey Parody, writers Danielle Trzcinski and Amanda Barker saw an audience they never knew existed. Thousands of woman who wanted to go to the theatre not just to see a show, but to have an experience where they could laugh, party, and let loose... o and also see some stripping from a very sexy man. So they grabbed a couple of their super talented friends, award winning director Christopher Bond and Broadway vocal arranger and composer Natalie Tenenbaum and together wrote the story of Dee and her best friend Mandy. Together we witness the girls' major life events in their little black dresses - first job interview, first date, first awkward sexual experience - which happens more than once - first funeral, and more! Using hilarious improv, catchy songs, and a heartfelt story, LITTLE BLACK DRESS has made audiences across the globe laugh, cry, and party!



After readings at the Dramatists Guild and the highly prestigious BMI workshop in New York City, they finally brought Little Black Dress to the Candy Box Theatre at the Second City in Toronto and were blown away by the audiences overwhelming response. People LOVED IT!



Danielle Trzcinski (SPANK! The Fifty Shades Parody!), Amanda Barker (Sirius XM's Canada Laughs), Natalie Tenenbaum (NBC's Maya & Marty) and Christopher Bond (DISENCHANTED, Evil Dead The Musical!) bring you the perfect show for every bachelorette party, birthday, or date night. Even the fellas can't help but enjoy LITTLE BLACK DRESS!



LITTLE BLACK DRESS follows the story of Dee and her best friend Mandy. The music is energetic and dynamic, running the gamut from hilarious songs about childbirth to heartfelt songs about love and friendship. This is the show that every woman can relate to!





