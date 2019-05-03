KidZ Days At The Center Returns to The Marcus Center's KidZ Stage

The Marcus Performing Arts Center is announcing its schedule for its 17th year of KidZ Days at the Center from June 18 through August 22, 2018, which is part of the Marcus Center's community engagement and inclusion programming. KidZ Days showcases a variety of live performing arts that incorporates arts education and encourages interactive participation.



This educational arts program has a tradition and reputation of providing quality

performing arts, early childhood education, and cultural enrichment to our young people free of cost. Join us, this summer at the KidZ Stage, for KidZ Days at the Center on Tuesdays through Thursdays at 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.



Events, performances and times are subject to change. All performances are free and open to the public. For more information about specific events please visit MarcusCenter.org.



Below is a complete calendar listing of the events for KidZ Days at the Center:



6/18 - First Stage

6/19 - Water Street Dance Co.

6/20 - Florentine Opera



6/25 - First Stage

6/26 - WI Conservatory of Music

6/27 - Chef Lisa Kay Catering



7/2 - First Stage

7/3 - TruSkool

7/4 - No Performance



7/9 - First Stage

7/10 - TruSkool

7/11 - Milwaukee Ballet



7/16 - First Stage

7/17 - Salsabrosa Dance Co.

7/18 - Peter John Lindsay



7/23 - First Stage

7/24 - TruSkool

7/25 - Salsabrosa Dance Co.



7/30 - TruSkool

7/31 - Ballet Folklorico Nacional

8/1 - Water Street Dance Milwaukee



8/6 - First Stage

8/7 - Ballet Folklorico Nacional

8/8 - Trinity Irish Dancers



8/13 - First Stage

8/14 - Salsabrosa Dance Co.

8/15 - Water Street Dance Co.



8/20 - Ballet Folklorico Nacional

8/21 - Salsabrosa Dance Co.

8/22 - TruSkool



Special thanks to our sponsors, Brewers Community Foundation, Forest County Potawatomi Foundation and Green Bay Packers Foundation.





