JACOB MARLEY'S CHRISTMAS CAROL Available To Stream Now From Milwaukee Rep

Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol written by Tom Mula, produced and recorded in the Quadracci Powerhouse and available for streaming December 10 - 24, 2020.

The brand new production stars renowned actor Lee E. Ernst, and features an original soundscape by foley artist Dan Kazemi and direction by Mark Clements. Audiences around the world can enjoy Milwaukee's favorite holiday tradition from the comfort of home for $20 per household.

The creative team of the fully realized production of Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol includes direction by Artistic Director Mark Clements, music director and foley artist Dan Kazemi (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, West Side Story, Milwaukee Rep), set design by Arnold Bueso (Freaky Friday, PCPA), costume design by Alexander B. Tecoma (West Side Story, Milwaukee Rep), lighting design by Jason Fassl (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Milwaukee Rep), sound design by Andre J. Pluess (The Minutes, Steppenwolf), dialect coaching by Gale Childs Daly (A Christmas Carol, Milwaukee Rep) and production associates Kimberly Carolus and Becca Lindsey.

Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol is a one-person adaptation by Tom Mula that embodies the very heart of the beloved holiday classic celebrating love, hope and redemption. Lee E. Ernst returns to Milwaukee Rep having played nearly 100 memorable roles, including Vince Lombardi (Lombardi), The Emcee (Cabaret), Atticus Finch (To Kill a Mockingbird) and Willy Loman (Death of a Salesman). Now a company member at Resident Ensemble Players at University of Delaware, Ernst is also a former company member at American Players Theatre in Spring Green, WI.

Originally approved to be performed in front of a live audience in the Quadracci Powerhouse by all four theatrical unions, in person performances of Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol were cancelled due to an increase in COVID-19 cases and in response to the City of Milwaukee's Public Health Order establishing Phase 4.2 of the Moving Milwaukee Forward Safely Plan.

Milwaukee Rep has partnered with HMS Media, a 20-time Emmy Award-winning multimedia company specializing in the broadcast of live performance, to capture Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol from the Quadracci Powerhouse stage with multiple, high-definition cameras and produce the digital recording that can be streamed worldwide December 10 - 24, 2020.

Streaming Tickets for Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol are available at www.MilwaukeeRep.com for $20/household. Once registered a unique link will be sent to the corresponding email. The purchase of a ticket or a tax-deductible donation to the Rep Rising Emergency Relief Campaign helps keep artists and staff employed while the theater heads into its tenth month of being closed due to COVID-19.

Milwaukee Rep is also pleased to present a newly released recording of Mark Clements' 2016 classic adaptation of A Christmas Carol from the historic Pabst Theater. This production is available to view for free December 1 - 24, 2020 as a gift to theater lovers worldwide. Just register at www.MilwaukeeRep.com to receive a free link.

A Christmas Carol and Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol are presented by Wells Fargo and Jay Franke and David Herro. Additional support for Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol is provided by Executive Producers Richard and Jo Ann Beightol; Tom and Molly Duffey; Sandra and William Haack; and Saints Andrew and Mark Charitable Gift Trust. Media Sponsorship for both productions is provided by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel with additional support provided by United Performing Arts Fund.

For more information, please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com.