Forte Theatre Company Announces Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!

Click Here will present Hello, Dolly! April 13 - 21, 2024. Directed by Randall Dodge, this is Forte's third mainstage production at the Saber Center for the Performing Arts in Franklin and the first as part of the Saber Center's inaugural Community Events Series.

Hello, Dolly! originally opened in 1964 and starred Carol Channing in the title role. The production won ten Tony Awards, including the award for Best Musical. After 2,844 performances, the show closed on December 27, 1970. The Bette Midler-led revival in 2017 won an additional four Tony Awards.

Hello, Dolly! bursts with humor, romance, energetic dance and some of the greatest songs in musical theatre history. The romantic and comic exploits of Dolly Levi, turn-of-the-century matchmaker, are certain to thrill and entertain audiences. Including songs like “It Only Takes A Moment”, “Put On Your Sunday Clothes” and, of course, the famed title number, Hello Dolly! is a theatrical experience for both young and young at heart.

Forte Theatre Company's cast of Hello, Dolly! features Candace Decker (Into the Woods & Little Women, Forte Theatre) as the title character, Karl Miller (Mama Mia, Sunset Playhouse) as Horace Vandergelder, Ryan Cappleman (Guys on Ice, Milwaukee Rep) as Cornelius Hackl, and Vanessa Schroeder Weber (Chicago, Racine Theatre Guild) as Irene Malloy. Additional cast members include Abigail McBee as Minnie Fay, Owen Groth as Barnaby Tucker, Molly Kempfer as Ermengarde and D Eric Woolweber as Ambrose Kemper.

Hello, Dolly! is directed by Randall Dodge (Into the Woods & The Sound of Music, Forte Theatre) and music directed by Alex Chilsen (Into the Woods, Forte Theatre), with set design by Robert Sagadin (Into the Woods, Forte Theatre), choreography by Ryan Cappleman (Little Women, Forte Theatre), costume design by Nikki Heiniger (Into the Woods, Forte Theatre), lighting design and stage managed by Abby James (Into the Woods, Forte Theatre)

Hello, Dolly! runs for 6 performances, April 13 - 21, 2024, at the Saber Center for the Performing Arts in Franklin (8222 S 51st Street, Franklin WI 53132). Tickets are $20-$30 and can be purchased at Click Here or by calling the Ticket Office at 414-366-3634.

Saturday, April 13th at 7 pm (press opening)

Sunday, April 14th at 2 pm

Friday, April 19th at 7 pm

Saturday, April 20th at 2 pm

Saturday, April 20th at 7 pm

Sunday, April 21st at 2 pm

Fun Facts/Points of Interest:

As the resident theatre company at the Saber Center for the Performing Arts in Franklin, Hello, Dolly! is part of the Center's 1st Annual Community Event Series.

This is the first time Forte is including a youth dance ensemble for a mainstage production, utilizing five student performers.

Candace Decker, who will star as Dolly Levi, is one of Forte's Associate Artists. She has previously been in Into the Woods (Jack's Mother), The Sound of Music (Sister Margaretta) and Little Women (Marmee). She also served as costume designer for Forte's recent youth production of Legally Blonde Jr.

Forte Theatre Company brings professional theatre to Milwaukee's Southwest suburbs. Forte was co-founded in 2018 by Randall Dodge (Artistic Director) and Brenda Dodge (Executive Director). Professional actors by trade, they relocated to Milwaukee from Southern California in 2016 with the dream of expanding Milwaukee's professional theatre scene to the Southwest suburbs.

Based in Franklin, Forte is a 501(c)3 nonprofit theatre company that seeks to produce year-round, professional theatre in Milwaukee's suburbs, providing opportunities for growth in the arts for audiences and artists alike. Forte strives to make quality theater accessible and affordable to new and returning audiences from throughout the Greater Milwaukee Area.

For more information, please visit Click Here.