First Stage Theater Academy Master Classes To Be Held At UW-Parkside

First Stage Theater Academy is holding two Master Classes at the University of Wisconsin - Parkside. Students in grades 8 - 12 may enroll in one or both of the Shakespeare Master Class or Musical Theater Master Classes. Led by area artists with decades of professional experience in performance, direction, education and more, these classes are a fantastic opportunity for students who are wanting to explore theater for the first time or hoping to strengthen their performance skills and resume.

Led by UW-Parkside faculty member and professional stage actor Brian J. Gill, the Shakespeare Master Class is designed for all levels of experience - whether new to learning Shakespeare's works or have performed in iambic pentameter. The Shakespeare Master Class offers a fun and engaging deep dive in classical theater performance.

The Musical Theater Master Class, led by professional actor, music director, director, pianist and vocalist Paul Helm, is suited for students of all levels of experience - from those who want to learn the fundamentals of performance to students with prior performance experience. This master class will explore in-depth the art of singing and dancing on stage.

Times: Shakespeare Master Class: Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Musical Theater Master Class: Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 12:30 - 2 p.m.

Cost: $30 per student, or $25 for each when registering for both Master Classes

Location: University of Wisconsin - Parkside, 900 Wood Road, Kenosha, WI 53144

Website: firststage.org/theater-academy/school-year-academy/masterclasses/

Phone: (414) 267-2970

About First Stage

First Stage is one of the nation's leading theaters for young people and families. First Stage touches hearts, engages minds and transforms lives by creating extraordinary theater experiences through professional theater productions that inspire, enlighten and entertain. Its Theater Academy, the nation's largest high-impact theater training program for young people, fosters life skills through stage skills and serves nearly 2,000 students each year. As Wisconsin's leader in arts-integrated education in schools, First Stage's dynamic Theater in Education programs promote literacy, character building and experiential learning throughout the curriculum, serving over 20,000 students each year. First Stage was selected to participate in the Partners in Education program of The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts (2012) and was the recipient of the Milwaukee Business Journal's Eureka Award, recognizing creativity and innovation in business, education and the arts for its Next Steps program for students on the autism spectrum (2013, 2015). First Stage is a member of TYA/USA, the American Alliance for Theatre and Education, the Wisconsin Alliance for Arts Education, Milwaukee Arts Partners and is a proud cornerstone member of the United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF). firststage.org