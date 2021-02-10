First Stage Offers Free QUEST Reunion Facebook Live Talkback Event

First Stage will be offering a free Facebook Live talkback reunion event in conjunction with their current virtual production THE QUEST FOR SOLOMON'S TREASURE. The QUEST Reunion talkback will be moderated by Artistic Director Jeff Frank and will include Quest playwright and First Stage Playwright in Residence, John Maclay, and director, First Stage alum and Hollywood actor, Jeremy Tardy, as well as the full cast. The First Stage Young Performers featured in THE QUEST FOR SOLOMON'S TREASURE include: Charles Elliott (Milwaukee) as Grayson; Milo Elliott (Milwaukee) as Kendall; Terynn Erby-Walker (Milwaukee) as Olivia; Alice Rivera (MIlwaukee) as Selma; Lucia Santana(Milwaukee) as Alina; Lina Singh (Milwaukee) as Frannie and Collin Woldt (Muskego) as Jordan.

THE QUEST FOR SOLOMON'S TREASURE opened First Stage's 2020/21 Through Our Lens Virtual Season of Plays in October 2020. This seven-episode world premiere web series is still available exclusively for First Stage audiences on Broadway on Demand and streams now through May 31, 2021. THE QUEST FOR SOLOMON'S TREASURE follows six Milwaukee young people as they work together to solve clues in the ultimate treasure hunt to save the day. With new clues revealed in each episode, these 15-20 minute episodes invite audiences to help solve the mystery. It's a little bit Goonies, a little bit National Treasure and one hundred percent Milwaukee. Recommended for families with young people ages 8+.

Cost: Free to view the QUEST Reunion talkback

Location: Online at https://www.facebook.com/firststage/live_videos/?ref=page_internal

To learn more on streaming THE QUEST FOR SOLOMON'S TREASURE and how to buy tickets, please go to: https://www.firststage.org/quest

Tickets are available for $15, $25 or $40. Patrons are encouraged to choose the price point that best fits their family and budget. Ticket buyers will receive an access code to stream this performance through the streaming service Broadway On Demand. Tickets can be purchased online at www.firststage.org or by phone at (414) 267-2961.