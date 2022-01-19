First Stage Announces Sensory Friendly Schedule For Remainder Of 2021/22 Season
These performances feature a welcoming environment including modified lighting and sound, and modified house rules.
First Stage is committed to broadening its reach and deepening its impact throughout the community. Families can enjoy a Sensory Friendly Performance with children who need sensory accommodations and they can share the experience of seeing family-friendly theater.
These performances feature a welcoming environment including modified lighting and sound, modified house rules to allow additional movement or talking during the performance, and available quiet areas staffed by educators experienced with the care of young people on the autism spectrum or with other developmental differences. A Social Story to outline the experience at the performance is also provided.
Tickets for the 2021/22 Sensory Friendly Performances are $10 and are on sale now. Order by phone at (414) 267-2961, weekdays 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. (Please note: tickets for Sensory Friendly Performances are only available to order by phone; no online purchase is available.) To learn more about the Sensory Friendly performance accommodations, please visit: firststage.org/plan-your-visit/sensory-friendly-performances/.
2021/22 SENSORY FRIENDLY PERFORMANCES:
THE WATSONS GO TO BIRMINGHAM - 1963
Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 4:00 p.m.
Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater
THE DANCING GRANNY
Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.
Milwaukee Youth Arts Center
THE LEGEND OF ROCK, PAPER, SCISSORS
Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 4:00 p.m.
Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater
THE AMAZING LEMONADE GIRL
Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 4:00 p.m.
Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater
LAST STOP ON MARKET STREET
Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.
Milwaukee Youth Arts Center
Please contact the First Stage Box Office at (414) 267-2961 with questions or go to firststage.org/plan-your-visit/sensory-friendly-performances/ for information.
COVID Protocols: First Stage COVID safety protocols and updates can be viewed here: firststage.org/plan-your-visit/safety-security/ - performances