Don't Miss Out on 25% Off Tickets to Andrew Lloyd Webber's SCHOOL OF ROCK at Skylight Music Theatre

Skylight Music Theatre today announced a one-day sale on Monday, July 31 for the high-octane smash hit School of Rock – The Musical, with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Glenn Slater, a book by Julian Fellowes, and based on the Paramount movie by Mike White.

The uplifting, hilarious, and raucous rock musical runs November 17 through December 30, 2023, in Skylight’s beautiful Cabot Theatre at the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway, in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward. Skylight is Milwaukee’s professional Equity music theatre company.

Directed by Skylight Music Theatre Artistic Director Michael Unger, School of Rock is an exhilarating musical adaptation based on the hit film of the same name. This exuberant choice for holiday entertainment provides an unforgettable experience for theater enthusiasts (and rockers) of all ages. School of Rock showcases the transformative power of music and the extraordinary talents of young performers who play onstage in a sensational live kids’ rock band.

One-Day Ticket Sale Monday, July 31

On Monday, July 31, there will be a one-day ticket sale offering 25% off single adult ‘A’ level tickets to School of Rock with promo code ROCK25. Tickets are available online at www.skylightmusictheatre.org from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. and by calling or visiting the Box Office from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at (414) 291-7800 or 158 N. Broadway, Milw., Wis. 53202. Restrictions apply.

School of Rock follows the story of Dewey Finn, a struggling musician and wannabe rock star who decides to earn some extra cash by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. He turns a class of straight-A pupils into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. But can he get them to the Battle of the Bands without their parents and the school’s headmistress finding out? With his unconventional teaching methods, Finn leads them all on an extraordinary journey of self-discovery and the pursuit of their dreams.

“This show reveals how great leaders can come from the most unlikely of places, while also celebrating the inner kid within us all,” said Unger. “One of the most exciting aspects of this production is how inspiring it is to see these young performers’ incredible, quadruple-threat abilities in acting, singing, dancing, and playing instruments as they bring this awesome rock 'n' roll musical to life in front of the audience's eyes.”

School of Rock features an electrifying score by the legendary composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, known for such beloved musicals as The Phantom of the Opera, Evita, and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Webber created 14 new songs for the show, such as “You're in the Band,” “Stick It to the Man,” and “Teacher's Pet,” which also features all the original songs from the movie. The book is written by Julian Fellowes, of Downton Abbeyfame.

The performance schedule for School of Rock features numerous family friendly show times, including early curtain times of 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Casting and full creative team to be announced soon.

Performance Details:

Skylight Premiere

School of Rock – The Musical

Nov. 17, 2023 – Dec. 30, 2023

Book by Julian Fellowes

Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber

Lyrics by Glenn Slater

Based on the Paramount movie by Mike White

Directed by Skylight Artistic Director Michael Unger

Sponsored by Private Asset Management – Baird

Performances of School of Rock are Friday, November 17 through Sunday, December 30, 2023, in the beautiful Cabot Theatre, Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway in the Historic Third Ward of Milwaukee.

Skylight 2023-24 Season subscriptions now on sale. Subscribers get the best seats at the best prices. Purchase at the Broadway Theatre Center Box Office. Call (414) 291-7800 or visit 158 N. Broadway, Monday – Friday, from Noon - 5 p.m. (open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 31) or email tickets@skylightmusictheatre.org.

· Please let the Box Office know if accessible seating is needed, or if patrons will have a wheelchair or walker.

Special Events

Skylight Insights. In-depth discussions with Artistic Director, Michael Unger and special guests take place one hour before all Wednesday and Sunday performances.

Sensory Friendly Performance. A sensory friendly performance of School of Rock will be announced. Supported by UPAF Connect.

ASL Performance. School of Rock will be interpreted in American Sign Language on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets for this performance, email tickets@skylightmusictheatre.org or call Skylight Music Theatre's Box Office at (414) 291-7800. Mention ASL performance for seating in the appropriate section. Supported by UPAF Connect.

Skylight Bar & Bistro

Parking

Health & Safety Protocols:

Skylight Music Theatre has joined other Milwaukee performing arts organizations in lifting Covid-19 safety protocols. Masks are optional. Health and safety protocols may be revised pending updated government and CDC guidelines. Skylight offers a risk-free guarantee to exchange, credit, or refund tickets for any canceled performances. For up-to-date information, please visit www.skylightmusictheatre.org/health.

About Skylight Music Theatre

Founded in 1959, Skylight is Milwaukee’s professional Equity music theatre company and the largest employer of Wisconsin actors in the state. Skylight produces the full range of music theatre ranging from blockbuster Broadway musicals to reimagined operas, and from exciting world premieres to contemporary off-Broadway hits. Skylight’s mainstage home is the Cabot Theatre in the Broadway Theatre Center, which was built by Skylight in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward in 1992. Considered to be one of Milwaukee’s most beautiful theatres, the Cabot Theatre is based on the design of an 18th-century French opera house. With just 350 seats it offers audiences great views of the action onstage and an undeniable connection with the performers. Skylight Music Theatre marks its 64th season in 2023-2024. Skylight Music Theatre is a proud Cornerstone Member of the United Performing Arts Fund.