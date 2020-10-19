Democratic Party Of Wisconsin Announces HAPPY DAYS Reunion

The event will take place Sunday, October 25.

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin will host a "Happy Days" Reunion fundraiser on Sunday, October 25 at 6pm CT with original stars from the iconic Wisconsin-set classic sitcom.

Featuring Henry Winkler ("Fonzie"), Ron Howard ("Richie Cunningham"), Don Most ("Ralph Malph"), Anson Williams ("Potsie Weber"), Marion Ross ("Marion Cunningham"), writer Lowell Ganz, and more special guests to be announced, the virtual event will be available for a minimum donation of $1, and all proceeds will go towards making Trump a one-term president.

"We're thrilled a show made famous in Milwaukee is coming back home to help make Donald Trump a one-term President," said Ben Wikler, Chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. "We know all roads to the White House go through the Badger State, and with the cast of 'Happy Days' helping us raise money to take back the White House, we believe even more we can deliver a victory on November 3rd."

The event will feature fan questions, behind-the-scenes stories from the cast and crew, and more surprises to be announced.

R.S.V.P. required in advance for this one-night only event at: wisdems.org/happydays.

Shows View More Milwaukee, WI Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You