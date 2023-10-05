DIAL M FOR MURDER Comes to Milwaukee Repertory Theater in November

Performances run November 14 – December 17, 2023.

By: Oct. 05, 2023

DIAL M FOR MURDER Comes to Milwaukee Repertory Theater in November

Click Here, now celebrating its 70th Anniversary Season, presents Dial M for Murder by Frederick Knott and Adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher (Holmes and Watson), November 14 – December 17, 2023, in the Quadracci Powerhouse. Dial M for Murder, which inspired Alfred Hitchcock’s masterpiece, combines passion, blackmail and revenge into a breathtaking, edge-of-your-seat murder mystery when a gold-digging husband’s perfect crime misfires, trapping all parties in a sinister and dangerous web of lies.

The cast for Dial M for Murder features Amanda Drinkall (Othello, Court Theatre) as Margot Wendice, Lipica Shah (India Pale Ale, Manhattan Theatre Club) as Maxine Hadley, Marcus Truschinski (The Foreigner, Milwaukee Rep) as Tony Wendice, Alex Weisman (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Broadway) as Captain Lesgate and Jonathan Wainwright (Murder on the Orient Express, Milwaukee Rep) as Inspector Hubbard.

The creative team for Dial M for Murder includes director Laura Braza (Much Ado About Nothing, Milwaukee Rep), set designer Arnold Bueso (Much Ado About Nothing, Milwaukee Rep), costume designer Alexander B. Tecoma (West Side Story, Milwaukee Rep), lighting designer Rachel Levy (Things I Know To Be True, Milwaukee Rep), sound designer and composer Andre Pluess (Antonio’s Song, Milwaukee Rep), voice and dialect coach Eva Breneman, fight director and intimacy coordinator Christopher Elst, casting director JC Clementz, CSA, and stage manager Jade Bruno.

Dial M for Murder is presented by David Kundert with Corporate Sponsor Associated Bank and Executive Producers Michael G. Carter, Rebecca and Bryan House and Associate Producers Debesh and Linda Mazumdar, Diane and Clark Slipher, Dr. Eric Durant and Scott Swickard.

Dial M for Murder tickets are available for purchase online at Click Here, by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in-person at 108 E. Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee. 

For more information visit Click Here.

 




