Black Arts MKE Receives TCG THRIVE! Grant

Black Arts MKE will receive its first Threatre Communications Group (TCG) RESPOND grant, part of the THRIVE! Uplifting Theatres of Color program. With support from Doris Duke Charitable Foundation, TCG is working in partnership with an advisory circle of Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) to provide unrestricted funds for 20 Black threatres, Indigenous theatres, and theatres of color based in the U.S. RESPOND is designed to provide unrestricted funds to theatres to address immediate, time-sensitive challenges that prevent ongoing work with their community.

"Theatres of Color play a critical role in responding to the challenges and opportunities faced by the communities of color they serve" said Teresa Eyring, executive director and CEO of TCG, in a statement. "Yet because of the ongoing legacy of systemic racism, these theatres often don't have access to responsive support themselves. With these RESPOND grants, theatres will have access to rapidly accessible funds to address challenges as they arise."

"This important TCG financial assistance will enable Black Arts MKE to restore and lift operations through capacity building, marketing/promotion for audience development, community engagement and partnership activities. We invite everyone to join us in celebrating Black Theatre during Milwaukee Black Theatre Festival August 10th through August 14th to share more of our stories and put a spotlight on many of our emerging young African American Playwrights and MKE-based professional theatre organizations," said Board Chair Cory Nettles. For more information, visit www.blackartsmke.org/festival.

During the grant program, Black Arts MKE will participate in REBUILD: A Learning Cohort, working with BIPOC consultants to strengthen organizational effectiveness. "Like TCG, we, too, are inspired by the writings of W.E.B. Du Bois. We are working hard to offer Black Theatre throughout the communities we serve for everyone. We're beyond grateful for the additional opportunity to apply for a future general operating grants to be announced later in Summer 2022" said Barbara Wanzo, executive director of Black Arts MKE.