THE NOTEBOOK Tickets to Go on Sale at Broadway Grand Rapids

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The Notebook, a new musical based on the best-selling novel that inspired the iconic film, will play DeVos Performance Hall from October 13 to October 18. As part of the 26-27 Broadway Season, audiences in Grand Rapids are about to fall in love all over again with this beloved story.

'The Notebook is ultimately a celebration of life, love, and the power of memory,' said producers Kevin McCollum and Kurt Deutsch. 'Audiences first fell in love with this timeless story as a novel, then as an iconic film, and now they can experience it anew as a moving musical event. With multi-platinum artist Ingrid Michaelson's unforgettable score and Tony Award nominated Bekah Brunstetter's beautifully crafted book, The Notebook comes to life on stage in a way that will resonate deeply with audiences across North America.' Allie and Noah, two people from different worlds, share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart.

Based on the book that has sold millions of copies worldwide and a film that is one of the highest-grossing romantic dramas of all-time, the musical adaptation of The Notebook played Broadway at the Schoenfeld Theatre from March 2024 to December 2024 following a critically acclaimed world premiere engagement at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in the fall of 2022.

The Notebook features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and a book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter (writer and producer on NBC's 'This Is Us,' The Cake). The production is directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, RENT) and Schele Williams (Aida, The Wiz), with choreography by Katie Spelman (Associate Choreographer on Moulin Rouge! The Musical).

The creative team for the tour includes scenic design by David Zinn and Brett J. Banakis, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Mia Neal, and projection design by Lucy Mackinnon. The production's music supervisor is Carmel Dean, who also collaborated on arrangements with Ingrid Michaelson and on orchestrations with John Clancy, and the music director is Tina Faye. Casting by The Telsey Office, Patrick Goodwin, CSA.

The production was recently recognized with three 2024 Tony Award nominations (Best Book of a Musical, Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical), Drama League Award nominations for Outstanding Production of a Musical, two Distinguished Performance Awards and the Founders Award for Excellence in Directing, Drama Desk Award nominations for Outstanding Featured Performance in a Musical, and an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Performer in a Broadway Musical.

Atlantic Records officially released the Grammy-nominated The Notebook (Original Broadway Cast Recording), with a score that Vanity Fair calls 'strikingly beautiful' by multiplatinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson, available HERE.

Following its release, The Notebook (Original Broadway Cast Recording) debuted at #1 on the Top Broadway chart in Music Connect, with breakout single 'My Days' now surpassing 9 million streams on Spotify alone.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at grandrapids.broadway.com, in person at the Broadway Grand Rapids office located at 122 Lyon St NW or by calling 616-235-6285 (Mon – Fri, 11AM – 4:30PM). There is a maximum purchase limit of 8 tickets per account for the engagement.

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