Sauk To Compete In State AACTFest

The Sauk is reviving the September 2022 production of Desert Song for the competition.

Mar. 09, 2023  

The Sauk is one of two theatres that will compete in the Michigan AACTFest on Saturday, March 18.

Sponsored by the American Association of Community Theatre (AACT), the festival is held in odd-numbered years. AACTFest presents a forum for community theatres from AACT's ten regions to enter productions for adjudication and advancement from the state level to the regional level and finally, to the national level.

Each competing team will have a 10×10 foot box on the stage. In each box is everything that can be used for a show - set, props and costumes. A signal is given, and the first show is off and running. Actors and production crew hustle to set up their show in exactly 10 minutes - because that's when their show must begin. Each team's show must be no longer than 60 minutes. They then have exactly 10 minutes to put it all back in their box and leave the stage.

"This is our second AACTFest experience," said Sauk Executive Director Trinity Bird who is directing the production. "In 2019, we were one of seven theatres from Michigan that competed. Although we didn't advance, we had an amazing experience and couldn't wait to participate again. This year, as theatres are still recovering from the pandemic, we are one of only two theatres in Michigan who are participating."

Desert Song is about a young, struggling musician who seeks out the reclusive muse for one of the most famous love songs ever written, an early seventies tune called "The Ballad of Eliza." It's a song that he has loved all his life. This muse, a woman who would now be in her sixties, has long retreated from public view. Can he find her? Set in the sparse lodgings at Ghost Ranch, a remote retreat in Northern New Mexico, the play explores the elusive and magical nature of inspiration. ​This production contains strong language, stage blood and self-harm.​

The Sauk has a history with both playwright Mark Cornell and the play. The Sauk produced the world premiere production of Cornell's play On Pine Knoll Street in February 2020 as part of the AACT NewPlayFest. Desert Song was part of The Sauk's 2021 Plays-in-Development program prior to a world premiere fully-staged production in September 2022.

The cast for Desert Song consists of Summer Housler as The Maid and Darren Taylor as The Musician. The production is directed by Trinity Bird with stage management by Mandee Leigh Howard. The design team consists of Bruce Crews (set), Gianna Green (costumes), Bird (lighting), Joella Hendrickson (sound), Cyndi Baldermann (properties) and MJ Dulmage (makeup). The production crew includes Allison Tappen and Moriah Livingston.

The competition performance will be held at the Sauk Theatre in Jonesville at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 18. A public dress rehearsal will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 17. Both performances are open to the public. This will be a "Pay What You Can" event. Tickets will not be sold in advance. More information can be found at www.thesauk.org.



