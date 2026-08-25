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MARKS OF RED by Shamel Pitts and TRIBE to Play Power Center

The MacArthur 'Genius' Fellow blends Gaga-inspired movement with sumo, butoh and techno influences.

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MARKS OF RED by Shamel Pitts and TRIBE to Play Power Center

Shamel Pitts | TRIBE will bring 'Marks of RED' to the Power Center on Saturday, October 3 at 7:30 pm and Sunday, October 4 at 2 pm.

The performance features the work of MacArthur 'Genius' Fellow and Doris Duke Artist Shamel Pitts, whose choreography has drawn attention across the contemporary dance field. The presentation follows Pitts' previous UMS presentation of BLACK HOLE in 2025. 'Marks of RED' is the fourth installment of his RED Series.

Described as a blend of dance, theater, music, and visual art, 'Marks of RED' explores memory, identity, and Black embodiment through Pitts' Gaga-inspired movement language, along with influences from sumo wrestling, butoh, and techno. The piece features six female dancers.

Tickets start at just $26 (+ fees). More information and tickets are available at ums.org and tickets.ums.org.

Watch: Lake of RED

'Lake of RED' is the first installment of Shamel Pitts' RED Series — a poetic audiovisual work blending Gaga-inspired choreography, nightlife, light, and lyrical poetry. The short film offers a glimpse into the movement, energy, and artistry behind 'Marks of RED.'

Supporters

Presenting Sponsor: William R. Kinney Endowment Fund

Media Partner: Ann Arbor's 107one

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