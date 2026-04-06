VARIATIONS ON AN INSIGNIFICANT THEME Will Make World Premiere in Miami

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The world premiere of Carlos Celdrán's "Variacones para un tema insignificante” will be presented at Westchester Cultural Arts Center, in Spanish with simultaneous English translation. Performances will run April 24-May 3.

A celebrated writer has died in Miami. The woman who edited his manuscripts opens a stack of pages that time never erased. So begins the new play from acclaimed Cuban writer Carlos Celdrán – now a resident of South Florida – in his self-directed world premiere production that runs from April 24 through May 3 at the Westchester Cultural Arts Center. Variacones para un tema insignificante (Variations on an Insignificant Theme), presented by one of Miami's leading Latin theater companies, Arca Images, along with the Miami-Dade County Auditorium and Roxy Theater Group, includes live, simultaneous English translation at all performances.

In the play, in 1980 in a plaza at dawn, the woman speaks with the writer, her nephew, sharing her tales of love, memory, betrayal and regret. Her husband had asked her to flee with him, and she refused, staying behind with their child. This two-character piece stars Laura Ramos and Daniel Romero, and is a confession shaped by exile, fear, social and political violence, motherhood, and the weight of the unspoken. Bach's "Cello Suites" is almost a third character, providing an incessant score threaded throughout the piece.

“Celdrán's direction, known for its actorly rigor and sensitivity, turns the intimate into a public fact,” said Arca Images Executive & Artistic Director Alexa Kuve. “We are so pleased to continue our collaboration with this tremendous talent.” Arca Images has been a leader in providing high quality, primarily Spanish-language theater that is accessible to Miami's diverse audiences. This past season Arca won its first three Carbonell Award for achievement in South Florida regional theater.

Carlos Celdrán is a playwright and director whose work first in Cuba and then Spain has received great acclaim. He won the National Theater Award of Cuba in 2016 and was selected to write the message for World Theater Day 2019. In 1996 he founded the acclaimed Argos Theater company in Havana. His own highly regarded "Diez Millones" has been produced on important stages in the United States such as the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington and the Repetorio Español in New York. He serves as resident director at Arca Images, where he maintains an ongoing artistic collaboration.

Actor Laura Ramos trained at the National School of Art in Havana. She has built an international, award-winning career in film, television and theater. Actor Daniel Romero trained at the National School of Art and the Higher Institute of Art in Havana and joined Celdrán's Argos Teatro in 2012 before moving to Miami, where he has starred in a number of Arca Images' productions.