THE GREAT GATSBY, HELL'S KITCHEN, and More Set For Kravis On Broadway 2026-27 Season

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The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts has revealed the lineup for the 18th season of Kravis On Broadway, bringing another extraordinary season of Broadway's biggest hits and acclaimed new productions to West Palm Beach.

The 2026–2027 subscription package features eight spectacular productions, including multiple Tony Award-winning hits and several making their West Palm Beach premieres. From beloved Broadway favorites to exciting new theatrical sensations, the season promises unforgettable storytelling, spectacular performances and the magic of Broadway.



“There is nothing quite like the shared experience of live theater, and the 2026–2027 Kravis On Broadway season is designed with our audiences at the heart of it all. Whether you are returning to a favorite or discovering something new, each production invites you to be part of something special. We look forward to creating even more unforgettable moments together.” – Diane Quinn, CEO

The 2026 – 2027 Kravis On Broadway series includes:

Dirty Dancing: The Musical

Oct 28-Nov 1, 2026

Get ready to have the time of your life! Based on Lionsgate's beloved film, the story that awakened a generation is back in a new stage production. DIRTY DANCING: THE MUSICAL is the feel-good escape you've been craving, alive with the pulse of electrified dancing, the thrill of secret encounters and the allure of forbidden romance. Set to live music from the original film you love, Baby and Johnny bring to life the summer that changed everything. Your reservation at Kellerman's awaits!

Monty Python's Spamalot

Nov 10-15, 2026

Hot off a critically acclaimed Broadway revival in 2023, Monty Python's SPAMALOT, the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, comes to West Palm Beach!

Lovingly ripped off from the film classic, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, SPAMALOT features a book & lyrics by Eric Idle and music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle. SPAMALOT has everything you need for a great knight at the theatre—from flying cows to killer rabbits, British royalty to French taunters, dancing girls, rubbery shrubbery and of course, the Lady of the Lake. SPAMALOT features songs that will leave you humming, including “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” “The Song That Goes Like This,” “Find Your Grail,” and more that have become beloved classics in musical theatre. Don't miss it—get your tickets today!

Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical

Dec 22-27, 2026

Celebrating 20 years of holiday magic, DR. SEUSS' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL is the record-setting Broadway tradition seen by more than 3 million theatergoers across 83 cities. Featuring the beloved songs “You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas,” the show brings Dr. Seuss' classic tale to life on stage. Narrated by Max the Dog, the mean and scheming Grinch—whose heart is “two sizes too small”—plots to steal Christmas from the cheerful Whos, only to discover the true meaning of the holiday season.

The Great Gatsby

Jan 6-10, 2027

THE PARTY'S ROARING IN WEST PALM BEACH!

THE GREAT GATSBY is the Tony Award-winning new musical based on the classic American novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald. Directed by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), this story of extravagance and longing features choreography by Dominique Kelley (So You Think You Can Dance), a book by Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones) and a jazz- and pop-influenced original score by Jason Howland (Little Women) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square).

The Sound of Music

Feb 16-21, 2027

For 65 years, THE SOUND OF MUSIC has been one of our “favorite things.” With its timeless story and irresistibly charming score, this Rodgers & Hammerstein classic isn't just meant to be enjoyed, it's meant to be shared. Directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien (Hairspray), this vibrant and romantic tale of Maria and the von Trapp family features beloved songs like “Do-Re-Mi” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” and “Edelweiss.”

BOOP! The Musical

April 6-11, 2027

For almost a century, the Betty Boop character has won hearts and inspired fans around the world with her trademark looks, voice and style. Now, in BOOP! THE MUSICAL, Betty's dream of an ordinary day off from super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to an adventure of color, music and love in New York City. BOOP! is the new Broadway musical-comedy extravaganza that's fun for everyone – bringing heart, laughter and a whole lot of Boop-oop-a-doop to the stage!

Tony Award–winning director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Hairspray, La Cage aux Folles) brings Fleischer Studios' Queen of the Screen to life with a score by celebrated multiple GRAMMY winner David Foster (“I Have Nothing,” “After the Love Is Gone,” “The Prayer”), lyrics by Tony Award nominee Susan Birkenhead (Working, Jelly's Last Jam) and a book by Tony Award winner Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone, The Prom). BOOP! is the Broadway musical that is perfect for audiences of all ages.

Alicia Keys' Hell's Kitchen

April 20-25, 2027

HELL'S KITCHEN, the award-winning Broadway musical created and inspired by 17-time Grammy Award-winning Alicia Keys, takes you on the journey of Ali, a 17-year-old girl full of fire.

Relatable, raw and refreshingly fun, it's a celebration of finding yourself, your purpose and the people who lift you up. The music, a mix of Keys' greatest hits and new songs written exclusively for the show, and exhilarating choreography bring to life a story that speaks to you no matter where you're from, where you've been or where you're going. Feel the energy of this multi-award-winning musical and experience where dreams begin: HELL'S KITCHEN.

Oh, Mary!

May 11-16, 2027

OH, MARY! is about a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln's assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism and suppressed desires abound in this 80-minute one-act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln, through the lens of an idiot (playwright Cole Escola).

OH, MARY! contains explicit language, adult themes, and sexually themed comedic material for mature audiences only. Ages under 16 are not recommended.

The Bodyguard

November 27-29, 2026

Based on the 1992 film starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, THE BODYGUARD is a thrilling, romantic musical that combines high-stakes suspense with unforgettable music. Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Both expect to be in charge of their situation - what they don't expect is to fall in love.

A breathtakingly romantic thriller, THE BODYGUARD features a whole host of unforgettable classics including “Queen of the Night,” “So Emotional,” “I Will Always Love You,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” "Saving All My Love," and "One Moment in Time", alongside thrilling plot twists and emotional drama. THE BODYGUARD is an electrifying combination of romance, suspense and chart-topping music that will captivate audiences from start to finish.

SIX

March 9-14, 2027

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

The SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Broadway album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and surpassed one billion streams worldwide!

Jersey Boys

June 1-6, 2027

The original Broadway sensation returns to the road! Celebrating 20 years - Jersey style!

They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard… and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story -- a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don't Cry,” “Oh What a Night,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Can't Take My Eyes Off You,” “Beggin'” and “Working My Way Back to You.”

Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the Tony Award-winning, original Broadway sensation, JERSEY BOYS. From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that's too good to be true.