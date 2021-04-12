Pompano Beach Arts Virtual Music Series Showcases Acclaimed Brazilian Performers

Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department is bringing the sounds of Brazil to virtual audiences worldwide as Paulo Gualano's Brazilian and Latin Beats with the Rose Max and Ramatis Brazilian Party takes the stage at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center.

The concert premieres Saturday, April 17 at 8pm and there is a 50% discount with the code, PBARTS. Visit www.pompanobeacharts.org or www.ticketmaster.com for details about this show and upcoming concerts featuring Tony Succar, Allan Harris, Karina Iglesias, and Leesa Richards.

The carefully curated series provides a wealth of exciting music featuring a mix of genres including quintessential jazz, hip-swaying salsas and sambas, tropical influences, soul, Afro-Caribbean, pop, the Great American Song Book and much more. Grammy Award-winning flutist Nestor Torres and popular D.J. Tamara G. of WLYF 101.5 serve as co-hosts.

Torres will host this Saturday's show, which will bring an authentic Brazilian experience to the comfort of your home. Celebrate the sounds of Carnival, as The Pompano Beach Cultural Center welcomes the internationally acclaimed group Paulo Gualano's Brazilian & Latin Sounds Company, replete with glamorously costumed dancers and incomparable drummers!

Taking this already extraordinary event to an even more spectacular level are special guests, singer Rose Max and guitarist Ramatis Moraes, who will transport you to Rio with their sultry sounds!

The performers were born and raised in Rio de Janeiro, the capital of bossa nova and samba, and moved to the United States in 1993 where they continue to have a very busy performing schedule. They have become highly-recognized in the Brazilian, Spanish and American communities and have won many awards for their distinctive stylings!

Next up for the series are other top performers including:

May 15, 2021 | 8pm Premiere

Tony Succar's DNA is imbued with rhythm and cadence, growing up in a family of talented musicians, he has gained acclaim as an innovative percussionist and instrumentalist. He has two Latin Grammy Awards for Best Salsa Album and Best Producer, and is renowned for creating compositions that emphasize a combination of syncopation, harmonic curiosity, rhythmic uniformity and tasteful melodies.

Succar has worked with artists including Arturo Sandoval, Nestor Torres, Ed Calle, Tito Nieves, La India, Obie Bermudez, Jennifer Peña, and Tito Puente Jr. Growing up in Miami - a multi-cultural "Melting Pot" - molded him into a versatile musician, prompting him to make the most of his prodigious talent.

During this high energy performance, Tony will showcase a mix of Latin-Influenced arrangements of classic Jazz and Pop numbers as well as original material.

June 19, 2021 | 8pm Premiere

Join us for a post-modern reimagining of current and classic American, Afro-Caribbean, and Brazilian pop music!

Known as the sultry soul and R&B singer from NBC's hit show "The Voice", Karina Igleisas' style combines rhythm & blues, boleros, gospel and hip-hop. She delivers her performances with the intimacy of a deep soul crooner and the conviction and drive of a dauntless female singer/songwriter. Karina has performed with Wyclef Jean, among an array of renowned artists, and was featured on Franco de Vita's album, which won 2 Latin Grammy Awards.

A veteran of the Miami live music scene, it soon became apparent that through composing original material, her true artistic identity had emerged. Her emotionally charged and deeply personal lyrics now reveal a depth of character and vulnerability that can only be conveyed when a singer truly connects with their song.

July 17, 2021 | 8 PM Premiere



Allan Harris "the Jazz Vocal King of New York" hosted by Tamara G of WLYF 101.5

Allan Harris performs songs from his new release Kate's Soulfood, plus Jazz Standards from the Great American Songbook.

Ever since he burst on the jazz scene in the latter part of the twentieth century, The Brooklyn-born, Harlem-based vocalist/guitarist/bandleader/composer Allan Harris has reigned supreme as the most accomplished and exceptional singer of his generation. Aptly described by the Miami Herald as an artist blessed with, "the warmth of Tony Bennett, the bite and rhythmic sense of Sinatra, and the sly elegance of Nat 'King' Cole," the ample and aural evidence of Harris' moving and magisterial artistry can be heard on his fourteen recordings as a leader; his far-flung and critically-acclaimed concerts around the world, from Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York, and Washington DC's Kennedy Center, to the 2012 London Olympics, and a many prestigious bookings in Europe, The Middle East and Asia.

August 21, 2021 | 8pm Premiere

This soulful songstress will mesmerize you with her renditions of popular and timeless music, she sings with a core-resonating soulfulness that draws you in and allows you to experience the songs as a participant instead of a spectator.

A singer-songwriter, Leesa is a storyteller, a soulful voice offering a soundtrack to the narratives of life. The Detroit native's sound taps into the deep roots of soul and the poetry of jazz.

She has performed with a slate of powerhouse artists including Faith Hill, Whitney Houston, The Bee Gees, Gloria Estefan, Jon Secada, Julio Iglesias and Oleta Adams and has recorded backing vocals for Barbra Streisand and Lenny Kravitz. Her debut solo album, Mother's Child, is a rich blend of soulful ballads, rock and R&B showcases her gifts as a songwriter.

She began honing her vocal chops with soul greats Gerald Austin and Peabo Bryson and contemporary soul maverick Dionne Farris. Her first world tour was as a dancer with legendary singer Whitney Houston after which she combined her love for music and dance to earn the role of Mary Magdalene in the national tour of the Broadway musical, Jesus Christ Superstar, earning critical acclaim which led to featured performances throughout the US and Europe.