Pioneer Winter Collective to Offer Free 'All Bodies Are Poetry' Workshop in Miami

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Pioneer Winter Collective (PWC), the Miami-based dance company, is inviting the public to a free "somapoem" movement and writing workshop on Saturday, April 25 at the Miami Beach Regional Library.

Titled All Bodies Are Poetry, the workshop will take place from Noon-1:30pm in the library's auditorium and is open to adults and teens ages 16 and up. Older adults are especially encouraged to attend.

Rooted in the belief that dance lives in every body at every age, choreographer Pioneer Winter will guide participants through a series of gentle, accessible movement prompts exploring gesture, breath, memory, and expression. From these explorations, participants will create short somapoems-personal movement portraits shaped through both body and language.

"What if your body already holds a poem?" asks Winter. "This workshop invites participants to discover that possibility by connecting movement and words in ways that reflect their own lived experience."

Designed for curious adults of all backgrounds-including those new to dance or returning after time away-the workshop emphasizes a participant-led approach. All movement is adaptable, with chairs available throughout, and no prior experience is required.

For more information, please contact the Miami Beach Regional Library at 305-535-4219 or capleyb@mdpls.org, or visit: https://mdpls.org/event/16033608