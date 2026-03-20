Palm Beach Symphony Raises $200,000 Through “Meet The Match” Campaign

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Palm Beach Symphony announced a “Meet the Match” fundraising campaign graciously offered by Park Foundation, Patrick and Milly Park at the orchestra's 24th Annual Gala: A Standing Ovation. In honor of Mr. James R. Borynack and Mr. Adolfo Zaralegui / FINDLAY Galleries, Inc., the philanthropic couple committed to matching every gift up to $100,000. Thanks to the cumulative generosity of the 430 Symphony supporters in attendance, the match was met at the Gala in a matter of minutes.

“As philanthropists, we feel it is our responsibility to not only give, but to inspire others to give as well,” said Patrick and Milly Park. “We believe in leading by example. Turning our gift into a matching challenge has twice the impact. By inviting the community to join us, it has a snowball effect and the money multiplies.”

The $200,000 raised will go toward underwriting music education, outreach and world-class artistry for Palm Beach Symphony's Masterworks concert season. Depending on the giving level ranging from $1,000 to $50,000, the donations will support placing an advanced-level instrument into the hands of a student in need; bringing in-school concerts to underserved students in Palm Beach County; bringing chamber concerts to the community; recording of a concert for television broadcast to bring music to a larger audience at home; enabling co-sponsorship of a concert or guest artist; and underwriting a Principal Musician Chair for one year.

“It is with sincere gratitude that we applaud Patrick and Milly Park for their remarkable leadership and invite everyone to help change the lives of children throughout Palm Beach County,” said David McClymont, CEO of Palm Beach Symphony. “This helps us empower students through music education and bring world-renowned artists to our stage.”

Despite successfully achieving the goal, donors can continue to contribute by clicking here. In recognition of their leadership and vision, Patrick and Milly Park were named Honorary Golden Baton Society Chairs.