Palm Beach Symphony Announces SOUNDS OF THE SEASON Broadcasts

In what has become a cherished part of the holiday season, CBS 12 News will air "Sounds of the Season" with Maestro Gerard Schwarz leading the Palm Beach Symphony in a joyous program of holiday favorites from Broadway, classical music and popular carols. Sounds of the Season is generously sponsored by Manley and Dodie Thaler and the Thaler/Howell Foundation.

The concert is scheduled to air on:

WPEC - CBS12 News

12/22 8 p.m.

12/24 7 p.m.

12/25 8 a.m.

12/31 7 p.m.

1/1 8:30 p.m.

"We are always honored to be welcomed into viewers' homes and never more so than during the holidays," said Michael J. Pumo, vice president and general manager of Sinclair West Palm Beach. "Music is an important part of celebrating with family and friends. We are excited to once again present Palm Beach Symphony to our community and to showcase one of Palm Beach's treasures to viewers on Sinclair Broadcasting's digital and streaming platforms."

Maestro Schwarz, a nine-time EMMY Award-winner and music director of Palm Beach Symphony, has created a new program for this year's concert including his arrangements of selections of Handel's spirited "Water Music," a holiday favorite for its buoyant movements based on music for dances. The Symphony also celebrates with his arrangement of "In Ecclesiis" for brass quintet and orchestra and Arthur Harris' "Christmas Medley" of seven well-known carols including "Silent Night," "Joy to the World," and "We Wish You a Merry Christmas."

The Young Singers of the Palm Beaches lift their voices to lighten hearts this holiday season as its Cantate and Bel Canto choirs perform an uplifting rendition of "Hark, the Herald Angels Sing." They are joined by the Men's Choir for a blockbuster delivery of the Broadway holiday classic "We Need a Little Christmas." The vocalists in the Treble Choir add their voices to the other three choirs for the inspirational "Let there be Peace on Earth."

The Young Singers of the Palm Beaches award-winning children's choir performs annually in two self-produced productions at the Kravis Center, as well as throughout their community and in choral festivals. Celebrating its 20th Anniversary, they perform "Winter Tapestry 2022" on December 10, 2022 and "Hear The Future" on May 7, 2023. For more information about Young Singers of the Palm Beaches and how your child can audition, visit www.yspb.org

Internationally recognized for his moving performances, innovative programming, and extensive catalog of recordings, Maestro Schwarz is a leader both in the southeast region and globally. Locally, he is also the Music Director of the Frost Symphony Orchestra and the Distinguished Professor of Music, Conducting and Orchestral Studies at University of Miami's Frost School of Music. Nationally, he is the Music Director of the All-Star Orchestra, Eastern Music Festival and Mozart Orchestra of New York as well as Conductor Laureate of the Seattle Symphony and Conductor Emeritus of the Mostly Mozart Festival. A prolific recording artist with 14 GRAMMY Award nominations, his extensive catalogue of more than 350 recordings on 11 labels includes "The Gerard Schwarz Collection," a 30-CD box set. In his five decades as a respected classical musician and conductor, Maestro Schwarz has received hundreds of honors and accolades including nine Emmy Awards, eight ASCAP Awards and numerous "Stereo Review" and Ovation Awards. He holds the Ditson Conductor's Award from Columbia University, was the first American named Conductor of the Year by Musical America and has received numerous honorary doctorates. His memoir, "Behind the Baton," was released by Amadeus Press in March 2017.

Palm Beach Symphony is South Florida's premier orchestra known for its diverse repertoire and commitment to community. Founded in 1974, this 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization adheres to a mission of engaging, educating, and entertaining the greater community of the Palm Beaches through live performances of inspiring orchestral music. The orchestra is celebrated for delivering spirited performances by first-rate musicians and distinguished guest artists. Recognized by The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County with a 2020 Muse Award for Outstanding Community Engagement, Palm Beach Symphony continues to expand its education and community outreach programs with children's concerts, student coaching sessions and master classes, instrument donations and free public concerts that have reached more than 64,000 students in recent years. For more information, visit www.palmbeachsymphony.org.