Our Voices: Festival of Words Will Host Three Days of Literature and Storytelling in Fort Lauderdale

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Writers, poets, educators, and book lovers will assemble in Fort Lauderdale for Our Voices: Festival of Words, a three-day event celebrating literature, literacy, and storytelling that emphasizes the power of the written word to inspire communities and spark imagination.

Presented by Art Prevails Project, a Broward-based cultural arts organization dedicated to community enrichment through creative expression, the annual festival celebrates a vibrant tapestry of storytelling while creating meaningful opportunities for readers and writers of all ages to connect.

Located in the scenic heart of Fort Lauderdale, the festival will include author readings, spoken-word performances, panel discussions, youth workshops, book signings, interactive literacy activities, and more, uniting local and national voices for a lively cultural event focused on books and education.

The festival was founded by Darius V. Daughtry, a writer, educator, and the Founder and Executive Artistic Director of Art Prevails Project, whose work emphasizes using the arts as a catalyst for empowerment and social change.

"This festival is deeply personal to me," said Daughtry. "Growing up in the Sistrunk neighborhood, I understand the challenges this community faces: the stigmas, the blighted buildings, and the struggles within local schools. Holding this festival close to my roots allows us to highlight the beauty, creativity, and brilliance that exist within this community. Art is the language of healing, and literature helps us tell the stories that bring people together."

Through performances, readings, and hands-on programming, Our Voices: Festival of Words seeks to foster a love of books, highlight diverse literary voices, and reinforce Broward County's creative community.

"Events like Our Voices: Festival of Words demonstrate the power of the arts to connect communities and inspire creativity," said Phillip Dunlap, director of the Broward County Cultural Division. "By creating space for diverse voices and shared experiences, initiatives like this expand access to arts and culture while nurturing the next generation of storytellers and readers."

Festival Highlights

April 23 -Lit Lounge: Opening Reception & Artist Showcase

The festival kicks off with a night of live entertainment, great vibes, live painting, and a dash of creativity.

April 24 - An Evening with aja monet

Acclaimed poet aja monet takes the stage for an intimate evening of performance and conversation with Wilkine Brutus. Held at 7:00 PM in the Bienes Gallery at Broward County Main Library (Fort Lauderdale), the program offers a powerful blend of poetry, storytelling, and thoughtful dialogue.

Book Fair Experience

Students from across the region join in a lively day of literary activities, including storytelling, museum tours, and interactive art projects to inspire creativity and a love of reading.

April 25 - Our Voices: Festival of Words

Highlights include appearances by aja monet, Richard Blanco, and Fabienne Josaphat, along with a Children's Village, small business marketplace, and free books, food, and drinks.

For the full festival schedule and event details, visit: https://www.ourvoicesfest.com/schedule

For more information about the Art Prevails Project, visit: https://www.artprevailsproject.org.