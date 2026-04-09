Megan Hilty Will Perform to Sold-Out Crowd In Aventura

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The City of Aventura will present one of Broadway's brightest stars during the 2025/2026 Broadway Concert Series at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center when Megan Hilty takes the stage for a sold-out performance on Friday, April 24 at 8 p.m. Known for her powerhouse vocals, magnetic stage presence and celebrated performances across Broadway, television and film, Hilty's appearance has quickly become one of the most anticipated events of the season.

The actress, singer and voiceover artist has been nominated for a Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, Outer Critics Circle and Critics' Choice Award. While she is widely recognized for her portrayal of Ivy Lynn in the NBC musical drama “Smash,” Hilty first captured audiences on Broadway as Glinda in “Wicked,” later originating the role of Doralee Rhodes in “9 to 5 The Musical.” Other acclaimed stage credits include Audrey in “Little Shop of Horrors,” Annie Oakley in “Annie Get Your Gun” and Lorelei Lee in “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.” She recently took her final bow as Madeline Ashton in the hit Broadway musical adaptation of “Death Becomes Her,” which earned her a 2025 Tony Award nomination.

Hilty's television career is equally impressive, including her portrayal of the legendary Patsy Cline in Patsy and Loretta, appearances in Sean Saves the World with Sean Hayes and NBC's “Annie Live!” where she starred as Lily. Her distinctive voice can also be heard across numerous animated series and audiobooks, including “TrollsTopia” on Hulu, “T.O.T.S.” on Disney Jr., “Centaurworld” on Netflix, “Madagascar: A Little Wild” on Nickelodeon and adult favorites such as “Family Guy,” “Robot Chicken” and “Tuca & Bertie.”