JAZZ FEST POMPANO BEACH To Return for 5th Year with Brian Culbertson, Ghost-Note and More
The free beachfront festival, set for April 18-19, 2026, will also feature Richard Elliot, THE PURPLE PROJECT, Walter Beasley, and Kim Scott, with V.I.P. tickets nearly sold out
Pompano Beach Arts will present the return of Jazz Fest Pompano Beach for its milestone 5th year, taking place Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19, 2026. Set against the Atlantic Ocean, this free, two-day festival brings together world-class headliners and an exceptional showcase of South Florida's own homegrown talent, alongside outstanding cuisine and vibrant community spirit along the shoreline. V.I.P. is almost sold out.
LINEUP
This year's festival delivers a lineup of award-winning headliners, rising stars, and standout local talent. Saturday night opens with the elegant and soulful sounds of flutist Kim Scott, followed by the high-energy, signature saxophone stylings of Richard Elliot. Headlining the evening is Brian Culbertson, whose dynamic, genre-blending performance promises an electrifying close to the night.
On Sunday, the Beach Mainstage features The Purple Project: Reimagining the Music of Prince, presented by Latin Grammy-nominated pianist Martin Bejerano. This innovative tribute delivers a bold jazz-fusion take on Prince's iconic catalog.
The evening continues with contemporary jazz favorite Walter Beasley, known for his smooth, soulful sound, before culminating in a high-powered finale from Ghost-Note, the acclaimed funk-fusion ensemble known for their explosive performances.
Guiding the weekend's energy is host Drew Heyman, Y100's Music Director and a beloved South Florida personality, bringing his signature charisma and connection to the community and the festival stage.
LOCAL TALENT TAKES THE SPOTLIGHT
Jazz Fest Pompano Beach also celebrates the region's rich musical talent with a dedicated Local Stage.
Saturday, April 18 (1 PM - 5 PM):
* Haley Cove
* Garçon de Kilimanjaro
* Nicole Kidd
Sunday, April 19 (12 PM - 4 PM):
* The Fella Band
* Kizie The Violist
* Inner Court
BEACHSIDE TASTE OF POMPANO
Festivalgoers can explore the lively Beachside Taste of Pompano, featuring a curated selection of local culinary favorites including Lucky Fish; Oceanic; The Beach House; Baresco; How You Brewin?; Falafal Beach Grill; The Briny Pub; Taco Station; Carlucci's; Lola's on the Water and Zoe's Beachside Grill; and Stingers. From savory bites to sweet treats, there's something to satisfy every craving.
ADMISSION & VIP EXPERIENCE
General admission is free; however, registration is encouraged for concessions, security and safety planning. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets for comfortable seating; and to take Ride Share as parking challenges are to be expected.
For an elevated experience, VIP Passes are available for SUNDAY and include:
* Premium up-front seating on portable flooring
* Access to a private VIP bar
* Exclusive Jazz Fest 2026 swag bag
JOIN THE CELEBRATION
Jazz Fest Pompano Beach 2026 promises two unforgettable days of music, community, cuisine, and coastal charm. From smooth jazz to funk-infused performances, the festival offers something for every music lover.
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