Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida Unveils 29th Anniversary Season

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Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida has unveiled the programming for its 29th Anniversary Season. Under the artistic direction of Vladimir Issaev, the 2026-2027 season features a lineup of performances, premieres, and community programming that reinforce the company's commitment to artistic excellence and accessibility.

The season opens in October with Program I of Classical and Neo-Classical Ballets, showcasing an exciting mixed repertoire. The company will perform Vicente Nebrada's neo-classical piece Pentimento, Asaf Messerer's Spring Waters, and the acclaimed Four Seasons from Giuseppe Verdi's Les Vêpres Siciliennes as choreographed by Vladimir Issaev for the Mariinsky Theatre. The program also includes the company premiere of the Raymonda Grand Pas with Marius Petipa's iconic choreography set to Alexander Glazunov's beautiful score. Program I's celebration of classical ballet is juxtaposed with its contemporary lineup featuring the return of Corpus, an expressive piece choreographed by Lusian Hernandez first presented during the pandemic and now restaged for a broader audience.

Also in October, Arts Ballet will present a special one-night only performance of Roberto Forleo's Dracula in its South Florida premiere. This original full-length ballet is inspired by Bram Stoker's venerated novel and combines dramatic storytelling, gothic romance, and a hauntingly beautiful score to create a unique theatrical experience in the true spirit of the Halloween season.

December brings the return of the beloved holiday tradition, The Nutcracker, choreographed by Issaev and performed by the company's professional dancers and an extended cast presenting a total of ten performances at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center and the Parker Playhouse,

including the traditional Nutcracker Gala at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. As part of its commitment to inclusion and accessibility, Arts Ballet Theatre will once again present an abridged Sensory Inclusive performance at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, specially designed for audience members with sensory sensitivities and their families as well as two outreach performances at the Parker Playhouse.

In February 2027, the company returns to the 'City Beautiful' for a special performance at the Sanctuary of the Arts in Coral Gables. The company will perform a curated mix of excerpts from recent Arts Ballet productions including Yanis Pikieris' Danzón, as well as excerpts of Raymonda and other pieces dedicated to the ballet aficionados. This performance is presented with the generous support of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the City of Coral Gables, and continues the company's mission of bringing its world-class performances to new audiences in our community.

In March, Arts Ballet presents one of classical ballet's most charming hidden gems: Fairy Doll. With music by Bayer & Drigo, Vladimir Issaev restages this fantastical ballet and gives South Florida audiences the opportunity to experience the rarely performed work. Fairy Doll is a magical story full of whimsy and wonder, and for more than a century, it has delighted audiences of all ages.

The season concludes with a spectacular Spring Gala in May with a dazzling array of classical and neo-classical pieces that truly demonstrate the company's versatility. The program includes Stravinsky's Rite of Spring, choreographed by Issaev and generously underwritten by Funding Arts Broward (FAB!); Bournonville's Flower Festival in Genzano; Taiko Mix, a dynamic piece inspired by traditional Japanese drumming; and finally, El Encuentro, a powerful piece celebrating Latin American culture, several times awarded nationally and internationally and a cornerstone of Vladimir Issaev's legacy. This Spring Gala kicks off Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida's 30th Anniversary Season, which will be a yearlong celebration of all the beauty, excellence, and innovation Arts Ballet has shared with South Florida audiences for the past three decades.

In addition to its performance season, Arts Ballet Theatre continues to grow its educational outreach programs*, offering free and low-cost performances in public schools, interactive workshops, and opportunities for children of all backgrounds to experience ballet. These programs are made possible through the support of The Shepard Broad Foundation, and the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs.

Arts Ballet is proud to continue its Arts Ballet Encounters series, allowing audiences to get a peek at all the work the company and its team puts in behind the scenes.

Arts Ballet Theatre will also represent the community at major cultural events, including the International Ballet Festival of Miami, Daniel Lewis Dance Sampler, Men Who Dance, Miami Dances and the Miami International Ballet Competition Gala.

Program I - Classical and Neo Classical Ballets

Broward Center for the Performing Arts

(Amaturo Theater)

201 SW 5th Avenue

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33312

Saturday, October 3, 2026 - 7:30 PM

Aventura Arts & Cultural Center

3385 NE 188th Street

Aventura, FL 33180

Sunday, October 4, 2026 - 5:00 PM

Special Fall Presentation - Dracula (South Florida Premiere)

Aventura Arts & Cultural Center

3385 NE 188th Street

Aventura, FL 33180

Thursday, October 22, 2026 - 7:30 PM

Program II - The Nutcracker

Aventura Arts & Cultural Center

3385 NE 188th Street

Aventura, FL 33180

The Nutcracker Gala Celebration

Thursday, December 10, 2026 - 7:30 pm

Nutcracker

Friday, December 11, 2026 - 7:00 pm

Saturday, December 12, 2026 - 7:00 pm

Sunday, December 13, 2026 - 11:00 am* - Sensory Inclusive Performance

Sunday, December 13, 2026 - 5:00 pm

Lillian S. Wells at The Parker**

707 NE 8th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

Friday, December 18, 2026 - 7:00 pm

Saturday, December 19, 2026 - 7:00 pm

Sunday, December 20, 2026 - 3:00 pm

Outreach performances will be held December 16 & 17 at 10:30 am*

Arts Ballet in Coral Gables

Sanctuary of the Arts

410 Andalusia Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134

Saturday, February 13, 2027 at 7:30 pm

Program III - Fairy Doll

Aventura Arts & Cultural Center

3385 NE 188th Street

Aventura, FL 33180

Saturday, March 6, 2027 - 7:30 pm

Sunday, March 7, 2027 - 3:00 pm

Broward Center for the Performing Arts

(Amaturo Theater)

201 SW 5th Avenue

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33312

Saturday, March 13, 2027 - 7:30 pm

Program IV - Spring Gala

Aventura Arts & Cultural Center

3385 NE 188th Street

Aventura, FL 33180

Saturday, May 1, 2027 - 7:30 pm

Broward Center for the Performing Arts (Amaturo Theater)

201 SW 5th Avenue

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33312

Sunday, May 2, 2027 - 5:00 pm



Photo Credit: Patricia’s Photography:

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