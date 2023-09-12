Playhouse on the Square Reveals Finalists of the 2023 NewWorks@TheWorks Playwriting Competition

Learn more about the finalists here!
Playhouse on the Square has introduced the distinguished finalists of the 2023 NewWorks@TheWorks Playwriting Competition. This illustrious program, known for its pursuit of groundbreaking theatrical narratives, is set to unveil a series of captivating staged readings during the upcoming fall season. Notably, two among these exceptional works will ascend to full-scale productions in the Playhouse’s forthcoming theatrical lineup. With an impressive global pool of over 500 submissions, this year’s six finalists stand as a testament to the thriving creativity of playwrights around the world.
The selected works, dates, and times, a culmination of creative prowess, include:
September 24th, 2023 @ 7pm
– “Six Men Dressed Like Joseph Stalin” by the skillful Dianne Nora
In some forgotten corner of the Kremlin, two actors prepare for the role of a lifetime; An imagined history based on the real lives of two of Stalin’s doubles, Alexei Dikiy and Felix Dadaev.
September 26th, 2023 @ 7pm
- “Healer,” a mesmerizing opus by the visionary Amy Crider
A young psychiatrist in her first year of private practice struggles to navigate challenging patients and her personal life.
September 28th, 2023 @ 7pm
– “The Prick,” an enigmatic piece conjured by the thought-provoking Yanni Kyriazis
It’s 1865 and with vampires on the loose a brilliant young woman confronts her intellectual and sexual awakening in the darkest, eeriest corner of Austro-Hungary.
October 1st, 2023 @ 7pm
– “Coco Queens,” a vivacious creation brought to life by the imaginative LaDarrion Williams
An unbroken bond forms between four women as they navigate their way through deep-seated, sometimes painful challenges of love, forgiveness and Black womanhood in the 1970's.
October 3rd, 2023 @ 7pm
– “The Station,” an odyssey of emotions meticulously crafted by the talented Maggie Cregan
A small-town cashier must result in desperate measures when the strongest people in her life become in thrall to a homegrown conspiracy theory.
October 5th, 2023 @7pm
– “Hot Beef,” a theatrical treat conceived by the masterful mind of Tim Bryant
Set during the early years of the AIDS crisis, the battle between a struggling gay porn magazine and a high-end manufacturer of condoms upends everyone’s lives...and love springs up in the midst of the conflict.
For tickets or more information, please call the Box Office at (901) 726-4656 or visit the website www.playhouseonthesquare.org. NewWorks@TheWorks will offer patrons a single ticket price of $5.
