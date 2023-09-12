Playhouse on the Square Reveals Finalists of the 2023 NewWorks@TheWorks Playwriting Competition

Playhouse on the Square has introduced the distinguished finalists of the 2023 NewWorks@TheWorks Playwriting Competition. This illustrious program, known for its pursuit of groundbreaking theatrical narratives, is set to unveil a series of captivating staged readings during the upcoming fall season. Notably, two among these exceptional works will ascend to full-scale productions in the Playhouse’s forthcoming theatrical lineup. With an impressive global pool of over 500 submissions, this year’s six finalists stand as a testament to the thriving creativity of playwrights around the world.

The selected works, dates, and times, a culmination of creative prowess, include:

September 24th, 2023 @ 7pm

– “Six Men Dressed Like Joseph Stalin” by the skillful Dianne Nora

In some forgotten corner of the Kremlin, two actors prepare for the role of a lifetime; An imagined history based on the real lives of two of Stalin’s doubles, Alexei Dikiy and Felix Dadaev.

September 26th, 2023 @ 7pm

- “Healer,” a mesmerizing opus by the visionary Amy Crider

A young psychiatrist in her first year of private practice struggles to navigate challenging patients and her personal life.

September 28th, 2023 @ 7pm

– “The Prick,” an enigmatic piece conjured by the thought-provoking Yanni Kyriazis

It’s 1865 and with vampires on the loose a brilliant young woman confronts her intellectual and sexual awakening in the darkest, eeriest corner of Austro-Hungary.

October 1st, 2023 @ 7pm

– “Coco Queens,” a vivacious creation brought to life by the imaginative LaDarrion Williams

An unbroken bond forms between four women as they navigate their way through deep-seated, sometimes painful challenges of love, forgiveness and Black womanhood in the 1970's.

October 3rd, 2023 @ 7pm

– “The Station,” an odyssey of emotions meticulously crafted by the talented Maggie Cregan

A small-town cashier must result in desperate measures when the strongest people in her life become in thrall to a homegrown conspiracy theory.

October 5th, 2023 @7pm

– “Hot Beef,” a theatrical treat conceived by the masterful mind of Tim Bryant

Set during the early years of the AIDS crisis, the battle between a struggling gay porn magazine and a high-end manufacturer of condoms upends everyone’s lives...and love springs up in the midst of the conflict.

For tickets or more information, please call the Box Office at (901) 726-4656 or visit the website www.playhouseonthesquare.org. NewWorks@TheWorks will offer patrons a single ticket price of $5.