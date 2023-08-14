Katie Boeck Will Perform a Tribute to Joni Mitchell's Blue at The Franklin Theatre This Week

Broadway star Katie Boeck will be paying homage to the iconic album 'Blue' by Joni Mitchell in a special performance at The Franklin Theatre on August 18th.

After graduating from UCLA's Theater program, Boeck immersed herself in the vibrant music scene of Los Angeles, drawing inspiration from the Laurel Canyon sound that Mitchell helped define. Boeck's talent and dedication led her to join an all-women Bollywood band, embarking on a transformative tour of India. Upon her return to LA, she channeled her experiences into her debut EP, 'Speaking of You', which gained recognition when her acoustic rendition of "Ave Maria" was featured on HBO's acclaimed series "The Newsroom".

The multi-talented artist then made her mark on Broadway, starring in Duncan Sheik's musical, Spring Awakening, where she showcased her guitar skills and mesmerizing vocals. Boeck's success in the play garnered appearances on popular shows like Late Night with Seth Meyers and NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, as well as a Tony nomination for Best Revival of a Musical in 2016.

However, it was during the challenging times brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic that Boeck found solace and inspiration in Mitchell's music. Divorced and navigating single parenthood, she turned to 'Blue' as a source of creative rejuvenation. Immersing herself in the album, Boeck discovered the profound impact of embracing vulnerability and authenticity in her own work.

In her stunning tribute to her musical hero, Boeck explores the travels, romances and heartbreaks that inspired the songs of Joni's 'Blue' era. While her voice and musical style bear echoes of Mitchell's, Boeck's tribute goes beyond imitation, serving as a testament to the enduring influence of Mitchell's artistry on generations of musicians.

Don't miss this extraordinary evening of music as Katie Boeck brings the timeless beauty of 'Blue' to life at The Franklin Theatre on August 18th.