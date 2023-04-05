Graceland Announces Programming For ELVIS WEEK 2023

Elvis Week 2023 will mark the 46th anniversary of Elvis' passing, and Graceland is planning nine days of events, August 9-17, to celebrate Elvis' life and legacy. Elvis Week has become a pop-culture phenomenon and an annual pilgrimage for music lovers from around the world.

Elvis Presley's Graceland will honor the anniversaries of two of Elvis' landmark television specials with the '68 SPECIAL 55TH ANNIVERSARY ENHANCED SCREENING on August 14 and ALOHA FROM HAWAII 50TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT on August 16. Both events will take place at the Graceland Soundstage and feature a live band, special guests, and Elvis on the big screen. Additional Graceland Soundstage events include the ELVIS MUSIC SALUTE on August 13; CONVERSATIONS ON ELVIS on August 15; and A CELEBRATION OF Lisa Marie PRESLEY with Jerry Schilling on August 15 as well. Confirmed guests so far for Elvis Week 2023 include Linda Thompson, musician/entertainer Jay Osmond, Sam Thompson, Jerry Schilling, TCB Band member Glen Hardin, singer/musician Spencer Sutherland, guitarist Mike Deasy, The Blackwood Brothers Quartet, among others, with additional guests still to be announced. Tickets and various packages are available for purchase online.

Thousands of fans will participate in the cornerstone event, the CANDLELIGHT VIGIL, on Tuesday, August 15, at Graceland's front gate. Elvis music sets the tone of the evening as fans walk up the driveway to Meditation Garden. This event lasts throughout the night as thousands of participants gather on Elvis Presley Boulevard listening to music, remembering Elvis, and enjoying the memorials that are created by fans along the street. The Candlelight Vigil Ceremony will also be streamed live online for fans around the world to watch.

Elvis tribute artist events will kick off Elvis Week 2023, including the ULTIMATE ELVIS TRIBUTE ARTIST CONTEST Semifinal and Final Rounds, featuring Elvis tribute artists from around the world competing for the 2023 title, plus ELVIS ULTIMATE HITS and ERAS OF ELVIS, two live concerts featuring nine past Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest winners between the two shows. Other Elvis tribute artist events include, the ULTIMATE ETA CONTEST SHOWCASE, two acoustic afternoon ELVIS UNPLUGGED STARRING DEAN Z shows, ROCKIN' THE JUKEBOX, and ELVIS THE NEXT GENERATION. Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest winners scheduled to appear include Dean Z, Shawn Klush, Brandon Bennett, Patrick Dunn, David Lee, Jay Dupuis, Ben Thompson, Dwight Icenhower, and Victor Trevino Jr. See a list of Elvis tribute artist packages and tickets.

Additional Elvis Week 2023 events include a MEMPHIS MUSIC BRUNCH on August 13, ELVIS 101 on August 14, plus an Elvis Week GOSPEL BRUNCH, TERRY MIKE JEFFREY ALL-REQUEST SHOW, and DANCING THRU THE DECADES FAREWELL PARTY on August 17 at The Guest House at Graceland. In addition, the week will include nightly parties, and the live music pavilion at the Graceland Exhibition Center that will feature continuous live entertainment and a comfortable area for fans to recharge and reconnect. More events will be added to the schedule soon.

Graceland offers Elvis Week ticket packages that include the best seats to events, can't-buy experiences, exclusive merchandise, special photo/autograph opportunities, and more. See a list of packages and tickets.

The Guest House at Graceland resort hotel is in the heart of the action and is home to many of the week's shows, offering free nightly live entertainment and complimentary shuttle service throughout the Graceland campus. Rooms are still available for select nights of Elvis Week. Visit GracelandGuesthouse.com to make your room reservations.

For a complete line-up of all Elvis Week shows, events and activities, go to ElvisWeek.com.

All guests, times, prices, and details are subject to change.