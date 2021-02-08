Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: The Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre's Uncle Joe and Aunty Faridah Tell a Folk Tale

Listen to them tell a story in honor of Chinese New Year!

Feb. 8, 2021  

Once upon a time, there was monster called Xi (or Nian in some other tales) who would descend upon the village and scare the villagers on New Year's Eve, wreaking havoc. But one year, things changed...

What happened, asked Little Mei? Listen to this folk tale in today's Storytime with Uncle Joe and Aunty Faridah.

Uncle Joe, Aunty Faridah and everyone at The Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre (klpac) & The Actors Studio wish you Happy Chinese New Year!


