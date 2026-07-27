UNFORGETTABLE MELODIES Will Come to PJPAC in August

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Unforgettable Melodies 忘不了当年情 will bring together the timeless beauty of Chinese musical traditions and the modern energy of jazz-inspired arrangements in a unique concert experience celebrating nostalgia, culture, and creativity. Performances will run 1-2 August 2026.

The musical journey blends the rich colors of Chinese orchestra instruments with the expressive freedom of Chinese jazz band music, offering fresh interpretations of familiar Chinese melodies. Through traditional instrumentation, jazz harmonies, rhythmic exploration, and heartfelt performances, the concert invites audiences to rediscover beloved songs through a contemporary soundscape.

The production features performances by two musical ensembles: JSY 九十壹 and Rocking Chair Jam 摇曳.

JSY 九十壹 features vocalist Celist Chow 周紫炫, pianist Lim Lee Peng 林岦坪, saxophonist Eddy Lim 林佑丞, drummer Terrence Ling 林鸿赐, and bassist Ken Chung 邹健聪.

Rocking Chair Jam 摇曳 features 石汶锜 on liuqin, 叶汉励 and 吴启耀 on yangqin, 陈玉琪 on cello, 邱子薇 and 冯俊彦 on zhongruan, and 陈海朋 on dizi.

Unforgettable Melodies 忘不了当年情 celebrates the connection between generations by blending traditional Chinese sounds with contemporary musical influences, creating an evening of familiar melodies transformed into a fresh and memorable performance.

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