Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Center Announces LIFE SDN BHD: DIFFERENCES

Life Sdn Bhd has been touching many of us in many ways, since the beginning of this series which began in 2004. We began with What It Means to be Malaysian, for 3 years, performed by actors and non-actors. Patrick Teoh then quipped...Aiya Faridah, after 3 years cukuplah, what else is there to say...

So, so wrong Patrick. There was so much more to say then and even more now. Life then moved on to personal issues that confronted us such as breast cancer, abuse, refugees, human trafficking, people living with HIV and AIDS ending last year with Voices of the Young. Differences however do touch the nerves in a way we never expected. Differences brings out the real stories from real people that we think would touch your raw nerve but yet smile, chuckle or hide that pain behind a laugh. Whatever.

Life Sdn Bhd was created in the aftermath of the devastating 2003 floods that destroyed The Actors Studio's iconic space at Plaza Putra underneath Dataran Merdeka. Now, it will be the very production that reopens klpac after its third lockdown and an equally devastating year due to the pandemic. Directed by Dato' Dr. Faridah Merican, come listen to real stories by real people as told by Adry Bashir, Amina, Ayushna, Cherry Coco, Cordelia Lee, Hannah Ling, Joanna Noelle and Seri.

Performances run 7-10 Oct. Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/events/649093762731506/.