The performances will take place 28-30 July 2023.

Anak Raja Gondang comes to PJPAC this week. The performances will take place 28-30 July 2023.

Its the story of Raja Besar whose wife wife has given birth to a triton shell. Angered by this strange occurance, Raja threw his wife out of the palace. The queen then sought refuge in a forest from an old attendance to the court. While the queen was away looking for food, something mysterious started happening to the triton shell and out came a prince of 14 years old. Thus started an adventure that will affect the entire kingdom. 

Cast

Intan zainal

Norzizi Zulkifli

Rosdeen Suboh 

And many more 

Creative team 

Directed by Kamrul Hussin, Arifwaran Shaharuddin 

Music by Kamrul Hussin 

Choreography by   Arifwaran shaharuddin 

Lighting by  Syahir hazman, Chris Daniel kwa 

Production manager  Ayu puat





