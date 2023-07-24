ANAK RAJA GONDANG Comes to PJPAC This Week

The performances will take place 28-30 July 2023.
Its the story of Raja Besar whose wife wife has given birth to a triton shell. Angered by this strange occurance, Raja threw his wife out of the palace. The queen then sought refuge in a forest from an old attendance to the court. While the queen was away looking for food, something mysterious started happening to the triton shell and out came a prince of 14 years old. Thus started an adventure that will affect the entire kingdom.
Intan zainal
Norzizi Zulkifli
Rosdeen Suboh
And many more
Directed by Kamrul Hussin, Arifwaran Shaharuddin
Music by Kamrul Hussin
Choreography by Arifwaran shaharuddin
Lighting by Syahir hazman, Chris Daniel kwa
Production manager Ayu puat
Videos
