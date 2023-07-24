Anak Raja Gondang comes to PJPAC this week. The performances will take place 28-30 July 2023.

Its the story of Raja Besar whose wife wife has given birth to a triton shell. Angered by this strange occurance, Raja threw his wife out of the palace. The queen then sought refuge in a forest from an old attendance to the court. While the queen was away looking for food, something mysterious started happening to the triton shell and out came a prince of 14 years old. Thus started an adventure that will affect the entire kingdom.

Cast

Intan zainal

Norzizi Zulkifli

Rosdeen Suboh

And many more

Creative team

Directed by Kamrul Hussin, Arifwaran Shaharuddin

Music by Kamrul Hussin

Choreography by Arifwaran shaharuddin

Lighting by Syahir hazman, Chris Daniel kwa

Production manager Ayu puat