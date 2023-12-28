Waldo Theater Receives $5,000 Grant From the Maine Community Foundation's Theatre Fund

The Waldo Theatre has received a $5,000 grant from the Maine Community Foundation’s Theatre Fund. The grant will be used to grow the Community Theatre Program and establish a Community Theatre Working Group to increase access and inclusivity.

Located in the beautiful small coastal town of Waldoboro, The Waldo Theater brings live music, theater, movies, dance, and educational programs to our community year-round. Offerings range from local, community theater performances to nationally and internationally known artist performances.

Founded in 1983, the Maine Community Foundation brings people and resources together to build a better Maine through strategic giving, community leadership, personalized service, local expertise and strong investments. They offer a range of giving options tailored to fit each donor’s financial means and charitable objectives. Their staff provides personalized service, community leadership, and a deep understanding of local issues.