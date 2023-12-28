Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards

Waldo Theater Receives $5,000 Grant From the Maine Community Foundation's Theatre Fund

The grant will be used to grow the Community Theatre Program and establish a Community Theatre Working Group to increase access and inclusivity.

By: Dec. 28, 2023

POPULAR

HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans Photo 1 HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Maine Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo 2 Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Maine Awards; Voting Ends 12/31
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Maine Awards; SINGIN' IN THE RAIN, DAVINCI CODE, & More Lead! Photo 3 2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Maine Awards; SINGIN' IN THE RAIN, DAVINCI CODE, & More Lead!

Waldo Theater Receives $5,000 Grant From the Maine Community Foundation's Theatre Fund

The Waldo Theatre has received a $5,000 grant from the Maine Community Foundation’s Theatre Fund. The grant will be used to grow the Community Theatre Program and establish a Community Theatre Working Group to increase access and inclusivity.

Located in the beautiful small coastal town of Waldoboro, The Waldo Theater brings live music, theater, movies, dance, and educational programs to our community year-round. Offerings range from local, community theater performances to nationally and internationally known artist performances.

Founded in 1983, the Maine Community Foundation brings people and resources together to build a better Maine through strategic giving, community leadership, personalized service, local expertise and strong investments. They offer a range of giving options tailored to fit each donor’s financial means and charitable objectives. Their staff provides personalized service, community leadership, and a deep understanding of local issues.

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Maine

1
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Maine Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Maine Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week left to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards! Voting ends on 12/31 at midnight. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Maine Awards; SINGIN IN THE RAIN, DAVINCI CODE, & More Le Photo
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Maine Awards; SINGIN' IN THE RAIN, DAVINCI CODE, & More Lead!

There's just two weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

3
BroadwayWorld Maine Awards; SINGIN IN THE RAIN, DAVINCI CODE, & More Lead! Photo
BroadwayWorld Maine Awards; SINGIN' IN THE RAIN, DAVINCI CODE, & More Lead!

It's the final 3 weeks and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 11th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

4
First Parish Unitarian Universalist to Offer 97th Annual PAGEANT OF THE NATIVITY Photo
First Parish Unitarian Universalist to Offer 97th Annual PAGEANT OF THE NATIVITY

First Parish Unitarian Universalist presents the 97th Annual Pageant of the Nativity in Downtown Portland on December 17. Join us for this historic service.

More Hot Stories For You

Students And Educators Attend A CHRISTMAS CAROL At The Public TheatreStudents And Educators Attend A CHRISTMAS CAROL At The Public Theatre
First Parish Unitarian Universalist to Offer 97th Annual PAGEANT OF THE NATIVITYFirst Parish Unitarian Universalist to Offer 97th Annual PAGEANT OF THE NATIVITY
Fenix Theatre Company to Present 12TH NIGHT: A HOLIDAY MUSICAL, Portland's New Holiday TraditionFenix Theatre Company to Present 12TH NIGHT: A HOLIDAY MUSICAL, Portland's New Holiday Tradition
12TH NIGHT: SHAKESPEARE & SONG Comes to the Fenix Theatre12TH NIGHT: SHAKESPEARE & SONG Comes to the Fenix Theatre

Videos

Boggess, Benko, & HARMONY Cast Performs 'Stars in the Night' & 'Where You Go' Video
Boggess, Benko, & HARMONY Cast Performs 'Stars in the Night' & 'Where You Go'
The Company of THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Reveals Their Favorite Lines In the Show Video
The Company of THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Reveals Their Favorite Lines In the Show
Watch the MJ THE MUSICAL Cast Perform on TODAY Video
Watch the MJ THE MUSICAL Cast Perform on TODAY
View all Videos

Maine SHOWS
'Psychic' and Comedian, Peter Antoniou in Maine 'Psychic' and Comedian, Peter Antoniou
City Theater (1/05-1/05)
Constellations in Maine Constellations
Penobscot Theatre Company (1/25-2/11)
And Then There Were None in Maine And Then There Were None
L/A Community Little Theatre (1/18-1/28)PHOTOS
Bright Star School Edition in Maine Bright Star School Edition
Unconventional Side Hustle (1/20-2/01)
Little Shop of Horrors in Maine Little Shop of Horrors
Penobscot Theatre Company (6/13-7/14)
My Story is Gluskabe in Maine My Story is Gluskabe
Penobscot Theatre Company (2/29-3/17)
Curbside Queens and City Theater present: New Year's Eve 2023 Drag Show in Maine Curbside Queens and City Theater present: New Year's Eve 2023 Drag Show
City Theater (12/29-12/29)
Corduroy in Maine Corduroy
The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine (12/01-12/30)
Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play in Maine Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play
Penobscot Theatre Company (4/18-5/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You