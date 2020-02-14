WICKED DIVAS To Bewitch The Audience At Husson University's Gracie Theatre

The actresses who played Glinda and Elphaba in the Broadway production of Wicked are coming to Husson University's Gracie Theatre on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. performing renditions of show-stopping musical numbers from Wicked; Hello, Dolly!; Cabaret; The Cher Show; Phantom of the Opera and many others.

"Alli Mauzey and Dee Roscioli are two of Broadway's most popular stars. They're sure to a weave a musical magic spell over the audience," said Jeri Misler, managing director of the Gracie Theatre. "The concert is also a great way to celebrate Valentine's Day weekend."

As part of the magic of the evening, audience members will get to hear the "inside scoop" about what goes on both backstage and onstage at Broadway shows. Fans of Broadway musicals will be treated to showstopping hits including, "The Way of Love" from The Cher Show, "Think of Me" from Phantom of the Opera, and the popular hit song from Disney's Frozen, "Let it Go."

The VIP event associated with this performance is sold out. During this event, VIP patrons who purchased advance tickets will be able to rub elbows with the stars following the performance in a private reception with chocolate and champagne.

Joining Alli Mauzey and Dee Roscioli on stage is Jason Yarcho, a pianist from New York City. Bangor drummer Thomas Libby and bass guitarist Michael Ross will join Jason on stage as part of the accompanying three-piece band. Ryan Shirar was the show's musical director. He recently directed the music for New York's "Four Phantoms in Concert" performance.

About the Stars:

Alli Mauzey just finished performing on Broadway in the Tony Award winning revival of Hello, Dolly! Before that, she starred on Broadway as Glinda the Good in Wicked, a role she also performed to critical acclaim on the first national tour and with the San Francisco company of the show. Other Broadway credits include Lenora in the musical Cry-Baby, a role that won her a Theatre World Award and a nomination for a Drama League Award. In addition, Mauzey played Brenda in Hairspray, both on Broadway and in the original company of the First National Tour.

Alli also originated the role of Lenora in the pre-Broadway production of Cry-Baby at the La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego for which she won a Theatre Critics Circle Award.

Mauzey has performed with many of the top orchestras in North America including the Nashville Symphony Orchestra. She has a Bachelor of Fine Arts from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts in drama with a minor in music.

Dee Roscioli is best known for her portrayal of Elphaba in the smash Broadway hit Wicked. She has performed this role on Broadway, in Chicago and across the USA. Roscioli holds the distinction of having performed Elphaba in more performances than any other actress. This past summer, Dee performed the leading role of Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd at the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival.

She has also performed Grizabella in the national tour of Cats. She recently sang her solo show for a sold out audience at Birdland in NYC and in Chicago as well. She was a special guest of Anthony Rapp and Adam Pascal at their concert, and appeared opposite Anthony Rapp in a critically acclaimed performance in a new play entitled Dedalus Lounge. Ms. Roscioli has also been invited to sing at the prestigious Broadway on Broadway, accompanied by a 30-piece orchestra.

Tickets for this show are $28 - $38 and can be purchased by calling the Gracie Theatre box office at 207-941-7888 or visiting GracieTheatre.com. They can also be purchased by visiting the box office in person on any weekday leading up to the performance. Patrons who purchase their tickets earlier will get the first choice of available seats.





Related Articles Shows View More Maine Stories

More Hot Stories For You