St. Lawrence Arts Rebrands To The Hill Arts, Unveiling Expansion Plans For State-of-the-Art Performing Arts Venue In Portland

St. Lawrence Arts, the nonprofit performance venue located in the historic St. Lawrence Church Hall on Munjoy Hill, is rebranding to The Hill Arts. This new brand identity marks the organization's transformative expansion and building project aimed at creating a state-of-the-art 400-seat theater, addressing the need for a significant performing arts space in the city of Portland.

"Since its inception 22 years ago, St. Lawrence Arts has remained rooted in the community by adopting the name of the historic church it occupied," said The Hill Art's Founder and Executive & Artistic Director Deirdre Nice. "However, with the forthcoming construction of an iconic new building, rebranding to The Hill Arts reflects a natural progression of our organization and our ambitious goals. We are now positioned to be a strong collaborating partner with Portland's performing arts organizations and schools and a venue that will attract national and International Artists and performers to our vibrant city."

"This project and The Hill Arts brand name have unequivocal support from our Board of Directors and our dedicated volunteers who are energized and excited to take this vision forward," said The Hill Art board member Jamie Isaacson.



Ken Murphy of Murphy Empire designed the new brand and stated, "The logo marks are designed to represent the color, light, movement, connection, and most importantly the human energy that exists in and around the physical structure, with implied nuances that emulate the proposed architectural design. We applied the warm color palette to support these aspects, and the energy inherent in The Hill Arts that represents the community and beyond."

Archetype Architects of Portland, renowned for their expertise in designing buildings in historic districts, designed the new Hill Arts with due respect for the existing Parish Hall and the unique and eclectic Munjoy Hill neighborhood. David Lloyd, principal, Archetype Architects said "The building's exterior will be granite to echo the parish hall and will be paired with perforated metal siding - designed to glow at night during performances, relating to and complimenting the streetscape."

Having received site plan approval from the City of Portland Planning Department in May 2023, the project is now shovel-ready. The proposed project will bring a mid-sized auditorium on the footprint of the former, historic Sanctuary. The new space will include space for an arts incubator, enhanced programming and infrastructure to support the area's kids in need, and an intent to create green and parking congestion reduction programs through an established transit partnership with the Greater Portland Metro. The center will provide a dynamic and necessary addition to Portland's creative infrastructure, enhancing the city's quality of life, and contributing to its growing reputation as a national cultural destination.

For more than two decades, the Parish Hall Theater located within the historic St. Lawrence Church has served as a venue for local artists and performers. Designed by Arthur B. Jennings in 1897, the church has long provided the neighborhood with a community space. Since its establishment in 2001, the theater has continued this tradition while offering much-needed performance space to numerous local and national groups, hosting hundreds of live events each year. As part of The Hill Arts, the existing Parish Hall will undergo renovation to better serve Portland's arts community, acting as a dedicated space for performances, rehearsals, and exhibitions, and offering removable risers for expansive floor space.

The Hill Arts invites the public to join them on this exciting journey as they embark on their expansion project. Stay updated on the latest developments and progress by visiting www.thehillarts.me.

About The Hill Arts



The Hill Arts, formerly St. Lawrence Arts, is a nonprofit performing arts center that provides an affordable, accessible space to celebrate and inspire the arts and engage our diverse community. Located in Portland's historic Munjoy Hill area, The Hill Arts showcases performing arts events year-round. For more information, visit www.thehillarts.me