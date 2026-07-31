Spotlight: Come From Away At The Maine State Music Theatre
Come From Away Has Landed at MSMT
On September 11, 2001, 38 planes were grounded in a small town in Newfoundland. What happened next was a remarkable true story of generosity, resilience, and unexpected connection. Come From Away is a heartwarming, foot-stomping musical that captures the best of humanity in the darkest of times. With a pulsing folk-rock score and a cast of unforgettable characters, this Tony Award-winning hit reminds us that kindness can be its own act of heroism.
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Come From Away
Maine State Music Theatre (8/05-8/22)
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Disney's Frozen
Maine State Music Theatre (7/15-8/01)
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Count Arthur Strong - And Its Goodnight From Me!
Monmouth Savoy Theatre (3/05-3/05)
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City of Angels
OGUNQUIT PLAYHOUSE (7/23-8/22)
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Parker McCollum at Maine Savings Amphitheater
Maine Savings Amphitheater (9/03-9/03)
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Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
City Theater (7/17-8/02)
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The Rocky Horror Picture Show Spooktacular Tour with Patricia Quinn
Waterville Opera House (10/24-10/24)
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Stroll Haunted Yarmouth 2026
Royal River Community Players (10/14-10/25)
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The Wizard of Oz!
L/A Community Little Theatre (8/07-8/16)
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Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical Jr.
Maine State Music Theatre (8/10-8/10)