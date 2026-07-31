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Spotlight: Come From Away At The Maine State Music Theatre

Come From Away Has Landed at MSMT

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Spotlight: Come From Away At The Maine State Music Theatre

On September 11, 2001, 38 planes were grounded in a small town in Newfoundland. What happened next was a remarkable true story of generosity, resilience, and unexpected connection. Come From Away is a heartwarming, foot-stomping musical that captures the best of humanity in the darkest of times. With a pulsing folk-rock score and a cast of unforgettable characters, this Tony Award-winning hit reminds us that kindness can be its own act of heroism.

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