Social Justice and Shakespeare Plays Come to Deertrees Theatre

Deertrees Theatre, Maine’s most enchanting playhouse, presents exceptional entertainment for Lakes Region residents and visitors alike at 156 Deertrees Road, Harrison. Deertrees has served the Greater Maine region since 1936, offering an eclectic summer season of entertainment, featuring theatrical productions and comedies, family shows, concerts annually from June through early September. Tickets are available at deertrees-theatre.org.

Kippy - Pray for the Dead and Fight Like Hell for the Living!

Friday, September 1, 7 pm, tickets are $20

Sponsored by Lakes Region Recovery Center

A one-woman theatrical imagining of Kip Tiernan, “Kippy - Pray for the Dead and Fight Like Hell for the Living!” explores the life of social justice hero and founder of Boston’s Rosie's Place, The Greater Boston Food Bank, Healthcare for the Homeless, The Poor People's United Fund, and many others. Kip Tiernan was an extraordinary character and a force of nature who changed the face of social justice in Boston. Passionate and salty-tongued, she engendered outrage and empathy for the plight of poor and homeless women in crisis. Kip founded Rosie’s Place in 1974, the first ever homeless shelter for women in the United States. Written and performed by playwright and Deertrees’ Artistic Director Gail Phaneuf.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Friday, September 8, 6:30 pm, and Saturday, September 9, 6:30 pm, tickets are $20

Sponsored by Olde Mill Tavern

A modern staging of this Shakespeare classic, set during 1960’s America - a nation in transition, in the real-world city of Athens, Georgia. Serving today as a safe haven for queer and genderqueer persons, in the 60’s, Athens was full of tight-knit townsfolk in one of the most conservative towns in America. The setting transforms the faerie characters from fey spirits to queer and genderqueer aliens, whose interaction with conservative Athens fundamentally changes the city for the better. From the minds of Shakespeare veterans Rob Faucher and Hal St. Louis comes a night of love, magic, and robots unlike anything you’ve seen before. Brace yourselves to experience something otherworldly - the extraterrestrial universe just got a whole lot bigger in this fabulous frolic!

Originally founded in 1936 as an opera house by prominent opera singer/director Enrica Clay Dillon, Deertrees Theatre has been home to countless Broadway stars and local actors, world-acclaimed musicians, and aspiring students. Nestled in the beautiful foothills of Southern Maine's Lakes Region in the town of Harrison, it has historically served as a secluded retreat and cultural center for artists. The acoustically perfect theatre is set in one of the nation's most idyllic locations, boasting a rose hemlock wood structure harvested from the property, featuring hand-carved beams, doors, trim, and light fixtures. The building, in stages of restoration since 1990, is now listed on Maine’s State Register of Historic Landmarks, and on the National Registry of Historic Places. Deertrees offers classical music on Tuesday evenings in July, The Backstage Art Gallery features the works of local artists, and The Salt Lick Café, offers cabaret acts, small bites, beer, wine, and canned cocktails during events.

Deertrees Theatre’s ticket prices include a $2 Heritage Fee that supports the ongoing restoration and improvements to Deertrees Theatre. To purchase tickets, or more information, visit deertrees-theatre.org, email gail@deertrees.org, or follow Deertrees Theatre on Facebook and Instagram.