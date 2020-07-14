Ogunquit Playhouse to Launch Online Education Programs and Youth Programming Camps for 2020

Ogunquit Playhouse is expanding its educational offerings to include a new On-Line Academy with programs beginning Monday, July 27. The On-Line Academy will be part of the recently developed Ogunquit Playhouse Arts Colony - an homage to Playhouse founder Walter Hartwig, who created the education-based Manhattan Theatre Colony, that was dedicated to teaching all aspects of theatre. The Arts Colony operates with the belief that theatre is a profound tool for students to exercise their imagination, and to discover their innate skill set. The Ogunquit Playhouse education programs strive to create new opportunities for students' success, to increase self-confidence, teach goal orientation and professional etiquette, strengthen collaborative skills, improve listening skills, and prepare students to perform at personal best standards. As students assimilate to learning and performing via an on-line platform, they in turn build confidence and develop new skills. Parents are invited to view student's streamed performances.

For 2020, the On-Line Academy has been created to connect with students when in-person programs are on pause. The new education programs kick off Monday, July 27 and include offerings for students ages 5 through adult. Professional teaching artists from the Ogunquit Playhouse stage, Broadway, National Tours, and leading Regional Theatres lead each program, which are designed for small groups. In addition, each student will have the opportunity to sign up for sessions that include only one to three people.

Ogunquit Playhouse On-Line Academy programs enrollment begins on Thursday, July 16, and continues Monday - Friday, 10AM to 4PM. To register call 207-646-5511. There is a limited class size, and all classes are subject to cancellation if registrations do not meet a minimum of six students ages 5 to 7, and twelve students ages 16 and up. Each program incurs a $10 non-refundable registration fee. For more information email registration@ogunquitplayhouse.org or visit: www.ogunquitplayhouse.org.



Ages 5 to 7 - Two-day on-line camps are geared to engage our younger students in various activities using theatre techniques and household items. Students will meet from 9 to 10AM on Monday and Wednesday via ZOOM. Parents or guardians are encouraged to participate with their child in these fun and innovative sessions. Drama Games: Jul 27 and 29; Build-A-Prop: Aug 3 and 5; Arts & Crafts for the Stage: Aug 10 and 12; Musical Scavenger Hunt: Aug 17 and 20. Each session is $75 per child.

Ages 8 to 12 - One-week, on-line camps include musicals written especially for on-line programming and specifically chosen and designed to be performed via ZOOM. The Broadway Experience includes programming and songs specifically chosen from some of Broadway's most popular shows The small classes allow students individual attention and a chance to work one on one with instructors. Streaming of the final performances will be available for a small donation to parents, families and friends who wish to experience the culmination of the students' work. Super Happy Awesome News: Jul 27 to 31; The Show Must Go On Line: Aug 3 to 7; The Broadway Experience - #1: Aug 10 to 14; The Broadway Experience - #2: Aug 17 to 21. Sessions run Monday through Friday from 9AM to Noon. Each session is $225 per student.

Ages 13 to 18 - The Broadway Experience one-week on-line camps include programming and songs specifically chosen from some of Broadway's most popular shows and designed to be performed via ZOOM. The small classes allow students individual attention and a chance to work one on one with instructors. Streaming of the final performance will be available for a small donation to parents, families and friends who wish to experience the culmination of the students' work. The Broadway Experience - #1: Jul 27 to 31; The Broadway Experience - #2: Aug 3 to 7; The Broadway Experience - #3: Aug 10 to 14; The Broadway Experience - #4: Aug 17 to 21. Sessions run Monday through Friday from 9AM to Noon. Each session is $225 per student.

Ages 16 and Up - Performance Workshop Tuesdays and Wednesdays meet via ZOOM twice a week for 90 minutes over 3 weeks. Each Workshop is taught by professional teaching artists and designed to be a unique and exciting learning experience intended to stretch each participant's knowledge and talent. All levels are welcome and encouraged to take both Tuesday and Wednesday sessions if preferred. No experience is necessary to participate in these classes. Tuesday Session #1: Jul 28, Aug 4, 11. Tuesday Session #2: Aug 18, 25, Sep 1. Wednesday Session #1: Jul 29, Aug 5, 12. Wednesday Session #2: Aug 19, 26, Sep 2. Sessions run from 4 to 5:30PM. Each session is $150 per person.

Ages 16 and Up - Production Workshop Wednesdays meet via ZOOM once a week for 90 minutes for 3 weeks. Each Workshop will be taught by various Professional Teaching Artists with a concentration in Technical Theatre. Each instructor will teach a unique and exciting program that will stretch each participant's knowledge and talent. No experience is necessary to participate in these classes. Wednesday Session #1: Jul 29, Aug 5, 12. Session #2: Aug 19, 26, Sep 2. Sessions run from 4 to 5:30PM. Each session is $150 per person.

Ages 16 and Up - Broadway Guest Star Workshops meet twice a week via ZOOM for 90 minutes. Each Workshop will be taught by a professional Broadway artist. This unique and exciting program is designed to stretch each participant's knowledge and talent. No experience is necessary and all are welcome. Thursday Sessions: Jul 30, Aug 6, 13, 20. Sessions run from 11AM to 12:30PM. Each session is $75 per person.

Ogunquit Playhouse 2020 season has been cancelled due to the COVID19 pandemic. It will focus on reimagining the season to carry on its mission and fundraising efforts to ensure the financial viability of the historic non-profit theatre. Public support is crucial during this global health and economic crisis. For more information on how to contribute and to stay connected during this year, visit www.ogunquitplayhouse.org.

