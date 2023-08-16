Mad Horse Theatre Reveals 38th Season

The 2023 - 2024 season at Mad Horse Theatre Company is filled with lively, provocative, plays: POTUS by Selina Fillinger - September 21 - October 15; White by James Ijames - November 16 - December 10; Heroes of the Fourth Turning by Will Arbery - February 8 - March 3,; and Tumacho by Ethan Lipton - April 11 - May 5.

All productions take place at our black box theater at 24 Mosher Street in South Portland.

POTUS: or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive by Selina Fillinger.

Running September 21 - October 15, 2023 and directed by Lauren Stockless.

One four-letter word is about to rock 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. When the President unwittingly spins a PR nightmare into a global crisis, the seven brilliant and beleaguered women he relies upon most risk life, liberty, and the pursuit of sanity to keep the commander-in-chief out of trouble. Selina Fillinger's brilliant, all-female farce took Broadway by storm in a star-studded production that earned three 2022 Tony nominations and will enjoy its Maine premiere at Mad Horse.

White by James Ijames

Running November 16 - December 10, 2023.

Gus is pissed. He's a white guy who can't get picked up by a major museum. Vanessa is trying to make it as an actress but finds there is something holding her back. When Gus' partner, Tanner, introduces Vanessa to Gus they set out on a journey to create the perfect Black woman artist to pretend to be the creator of Gus' art. A modern Frankenstein story with a dash of Mahogany, and Pygmalion to keep it gay and light. This play spins out of control as it explores issues of race, gender, sexuality, and art. Written by the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright of the Fat Ham, James Ijames, this will be the Maine premiere of White.

Heroes of the Fourth Turning by Will Arbery.

Running February 8 - March 3, 2024 and directed by Christopher Price.

It's nearing midnight in Wyoming, where four young conservatives have gathered at a backyard after-party. They have returned home to toast their mentor Gina, newly inducted president of a tiny Catholic college. But as their reunion spirals into spiritual chaos and clashing generational politics, it becomes less a celebration and more a vicious fight to be understood. On a chilly night in the middle of America, this haunting play offers grace and disarming clarity, speaking to the heart of a country at war with itself. Heroes of the Fourth Turning was a 2020 finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in Drama and the winner of New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Play. Will Arbery was a writer and co-producer on Succession. This is the Maine premiere.

Tumacho by Ethan Lipton.

Running April 11 - May 5, 2024 and directed by Jake Cote.

In a small town in the Old West, the mayor can't keep his people from running away or dying at the hands of the local outlaw. And just when things can't get any worse, an omen predicts that a demon ghost might soon return to possess one of the town's few remaining people, and then to ravage the rest. Which tyrant will be more awful, the demon or the outlaw? And assuming the mayor can't save the day – for it seems he can't do much – will Catalina, the town vagrant, be the one who steps up? Tumacho considers hope in the face of evil, the community struggle to act, and demon cuisine, all in a deadpan ode to comedies of yore.

Pay What You Decide!

The entire 38th season of productions is Pay What You Decide (PWYD): every production, every performance, everyone.

How It Works:

Make a no-cost reservation.

Come see the show.

Make a payment as you leave the theater!

Ticket reservations will open approximately 6 weeks before each performance. More information can be found at Click Here

Masking is now optional at Mad Horse Theatre.