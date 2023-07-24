ISLE Theater Company to Present Site-Specific Play with Music WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE in August

ISLE Theater Company has announced the world premiere of Aislinn Brophy's WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE, a contemporary adaptation of the epic lyrical ballad "The Rime of the Ancient Mariner" by Samuel Taylor Coleridge. This exciting new play with music will be performed site-specifically at WoodenBoat in Brooklin, Maine, from August 10-20.

Tiered ticketing ranges from $20 to $40, with a $10 discount available for children. Tickets are now available for purchase online at Click Here.

"Tell your story Mariner

You sailed the seven seas

Speak of your ship, your crew, your shame

And hope it sets you free"

On the night of her daughter's wedding, Angie finds herself forced to navigate the brine of a failed sea voyage that threatens to push her beyond the brink. When given the final chance to share her story and correct her course, can she overcome the guilt of her past? Or is she destined to be lost at sea forever?

WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE weaves the lyrical ballad of Coleridge seamlessly with historic sea shanties and Brophy's own sharp voice.

Aislinn Brophy is an accomplished writer and theater artist. A graduate of Harvard University, she pioneered the Theater, Dance & Media major and was awarded the prestigious Robert E. Levi Prize. In 2017, her original play DRYSIDE premiered at the Loeb Drama Center of the American Repertory Theater. And in 2022, she published her debut young adult novel "How To Succeed in Witchcraft" with Penguin Random House and is currently working on a second novel.

An Affiliate Artist of ISLE, Brophy returns to Maine for the third year: "I'm so excited to explore how families shape who we are - for worse or for better - with my play and to work with Marvin as our 'captain'!"

Marvin Merritt IV, Artistic & Executive Director of ISLE, is a theater professional and generational Mainer from Deer Isle. He has trained internationally across Europe. In 2020, he founded ISLE Theater Company after graduating from Harvard University.

Merritt said, "I'm thrilled to direct this stellar cast of professional artists from across the United States."

The cast includes Anna Fitzgerald, Associate Director of ISLE, alongside actress Adele Batchelder, recent Penn State-graduate Riley Conrad, off-Broadway performer Max Richards, and Boston-based musician Tom Richardson. With installations by Te Palandjian and costumes by Angie Stemp, WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE promises to transport audiences from a summertime wedding in Maine to the salty decks of the Dionysus.

"Who wouldn't want to experience live theater overlooking the sparkling granite coastline of WoodenBoat?" added Merritt.

WoodenBoat is world renowned as a magazine publisher and educational institution for boat enthusiasts. It was founded by Jonathan Wilson in 1974. Nestled on the coast in Brooklin, the business has an expansive 64-acre saltwater campus that is the ideal location for audiences to become fully immersed in this seafaring story.

"When ISLE approached us about using our beautiful property as a performance venue, it was an easy decision," said Eric Stockinger, Director of WoodenBoat School. "We'll have everything 'ship-shape' in time for August!"

ISLE Theater Company most recently staged the highly acclaimed PLAYING MERCURY at Horsepower Farm in Penobscot and DO NOT MOVE STONES at the Settlement Quarry in Stonington. In just two years, the nascent nonprofit has consistently brought the community together to experience their award-winning, contemporary interpretations of classical texts in unique places. ISLE has received ten BroadwayWorld Maine awards including "Best Production of the Year" and "Best Play," and most recently was named a finalist for "Best Theater Company" in Maine by Down East Magazine.

WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE is supported in part by a grant from the Onion Foundation, a generous donation from Joan and David Maxwell, and additional contributions from the community. ISLE Theater Company is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and donations are tax-deductible.

ABOUT ISLE THEATER COMPANY

ISLE Theater Company, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is a new performing arts group based in Deer Isle, Maine, that bridges communities through storytelling. Founded in 2020 by Anna Fitzgerald and Marvin Merritt IV, ISLE is dedicated to making professional, community-driven work in special spaces to connect its audience with new places, people, and perspectives.

For more information, visit Click Here.