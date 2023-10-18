Critically Acclaimed FATHER FIGURES To Premiere Online On Omeleto with Free Viewing For Global Audiences

The highly anticipated short film "Father Figures," directed by Alessandro Chille, is set to captivate audiences worldwide with its upcoming October 20th premiere on Omeleto, the largest YouTube channel showcasing the world's best short films. With over 3.5 million subscribers, Omeleto offers a global platform for remarkable cinematic storytelling.

"Father Figures" has already made an indelible mark on the festival circuit, starting with its world premiere at Dances With Films in Los Angeles on June 26, 2023, where it received an enthusiastic reception. This was followed by an official selection at the Atlanta Underground Film Festival in Atlanta on August 6, 2023, marking its Georgia premiere. Additionally, "Father Figures" was a celebrated official selection at the Highland Park Independent Film Festival in Los Angeles earlier this month.

This compelling journey has led to the film being invited to make its online premiere on Omeleto, making it accessible to a global audience.

"Father Figures" is a poignant exploration of love, loss, and the unique bonds that form when one has lost their own family. The film follows Harold, portrayed by the talented Steven Hauck, as he navigates life as a professional father figure for young men who've experienced the same heartbreaking loss he has. To guide these shattered souls toward healing, he must confront his own tragic past.

Director Alessandro Chille drew inspiration from the profound feeling of loss and separation during international lockdowns and travel restrictions, creating a story that resonates with audiences worldwide.

Chille, an accomplished writer, producer, and director, has an impressive portfolio of work, collaborating with Amazon Fire TV, Roki Pictures, Think Aesthetic, ATTN:, Shots Studios, and more. His films and music videos have garnered over 2 billion collective views across the web, featuring renowned talents such as Maine native Matthew Delamater, Lamorne Morris, Hailee Steinfeld, Usher, Alesso, Jay Pharoah, and more.

The cast of "Father Figures" includes Steven Hauck, Matthew Delamater, Alessandro Chille, Timothy Hackney, Isabelle Van Vleet, Taylor Pezza, and Tadin Brego, delivering remarkable performances that breathe life into this heartfelt narrative.

The online premiere of "Father Figures" on Omeleto offers a unique opportunity for global audiences to experience this emotionally charged film, free of charge. With Omeleto's vast reach and engaged subscriber base, "Father Figures" is poised to touch the hearts of viewers around the world.

For more information about "Father Figures," its premiere on Omeleto, and Alessandro Chille, please visit fatherfiguresfilm.com