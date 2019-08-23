Combatting Senior Lonliness At Ogunquit Playhouse

The first program created by the Ogunquit Playhouse, as part of the Tramuto Foundation and Ogunquit Playhouse Human Rights Partnership, took place on Thursday, August 22nd at the legendary theater. Thanks to the $300,000 endowment awarded by the Tramuto Foundation, which will generate income each year for new projects, Ogunquit Playhouse joined forces with the Wells Ogunquit Senior Center at Moody and the Silver Sneakers group from the Institute for Integrative Aging at St. Joseph's College and offered deeply discounted tickets to the matinee of Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express. Social isolation is a growing concern among aging adults, and because of physical disabilities or cultural circumstances many are unable to attend theatre performances. This event was part of the ongoing effort to help alleviate senior loneliness and eliminate barriers that prevent senior citizens from participating in the performing arts.

One hundred senior citizens took part in the event. The lively group enjoyed lunch under the event tent and then took in the show at the Playhouse. Afterward they participated in a question and answer discussion with actors and staff about the show. Each of the attendees received a copy of the book by Agatha Christie, on which the show is based, and have been invited to come back together later this year to re-connect and discuss the differences between the play and the book.

The Maine-based Tramuto Foundation and Ogunquit Playhouse partnership allows the venerable theater to deliver innovative experiences for many years to come to individuals who currently face physical, emotional and cultural barriers that traditionally prevent this population from enjoying the live theatre experience.

The Ogunquit Playhouse produces the finest Broadway musicals each season with performances Tuesday through Sunday, from May through October. A 501c3 not-for-profit organization listed on the National Historic Register, the Ogunquit Playhouse is located on Route One in Ogunquit, Maine. For more information, visit Ogunquitplayhouse.org.





