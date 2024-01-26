Cast Set For Monmounth Community Players' PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

The Monmouth Community Players have announced the cast for the first show of their 2024 season, Peter and the Starcatcher by Rick Elice. The show is being directed by Emily Carlton, with Producer Josie French, Music Direction by Gabe Verrill-Grant, percussion by Colton Powers, Sound by Alex Lally, Lights by Hannah Hanson, Set by Danny Gay, Props by Adam Runnells and Stage Management by Paige “Bo” Desmarais.

Filled with swashbuckling pirates, jungle tyrants, beautiful mermaids, a nameless orphan and his mates, and a precocious Starcatcher, this “Peter Pan” prequel takes a magical look at the celebrated hero known as the Boy Who Would Not Grow Up. Poetic, hilarious and even musical, follow a mysterious treasure chest, battle against the fearsome Black Stache, and capture the joys of friendship and love on this adventure.

The cast features: Allie Lerch of Litchfield as Boy/Peter; Danny Gay of North Monmouth as Black Stache; Emma Farris of Pittsfield as Prentiss; Addie King of Benton as Ted; Jacob Osborne of Randolph as Lord Leanord Aster; Lena Page of Clinton as Molly Aster; Tim Ryan of Augusta as Mrs. Bumbrake/Teacher; Alex Lally of Auburn as Captain Robert Falcon Scott; Birdie Gay of North Monmouth as Grempkin; Gregor Smith of Belgrade as Bill Slank; Adam Dawes of Lewiston as Alf; Josh Oakes of Biddeford as Smee; and Ken Mansur of Auburn as Ensemble.

Peter and the Starcatcher will play at the historic Cumston Hall in Monmouth March 1-10, 2024. Performances will be at 7:30pm on 3/1, 3/2, and 3/8, and matinee 2pm shows on 3/3, 3/9 and 3/10. Tickets are $20.00 for adults and $17.00 for students and seniors. Group sale discounts are available for groups of 10 or more patrons by contacting the box office directly. Peter and the Starcatcher is presented through special arrangement with Musical Theatre International (MTI). For more information, or to purchase tickets, please email the theater at mcpboxoffice@gmail.com, call them at (207)370-9566, or purchase tickets online at Click Here.