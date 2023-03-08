Brunswick High School Players Present ANYTHING GOES

The Brunswick High School Players (BHS Players) has announced their spring musical, "ANYTHING GOES (2022 Revision)." ANYTHING GOES, a musical, with music and lyrics by Cole Porter, is the story of madcap antics aboard an ocean liner bound from New York to London. The cast of over 40 from Brunswick High School will delight you with song and dance numbers (including tap!), romance and laughter on the high seas in this fun show.

Directed by Linda Gardiner, with Music Director Ashley Albert, Orchestra Director Brandon Duras, and Producer Michael Millett, the show will be performed on Thursday, March 23rd through Saturday, March 25th at Crooker Theater at Brunswick High School. Shows will be at 7:00 PM on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday and 2:00 PM on Saturday. Tickets are available in advance online and at the door (subject to availability) for $17 for adults, $12 for seniors/students. For tickets visit www.showtix4u.com/events/BHSPlayers.

BHS Players production of ANYTHING GOES is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC (www.concordtheatricals.com). ANYTHING GOES includes Music and Lyrics by Cole Porter, Original Book by P.G. Wodehouse & Guy Bolton and Howard Lindsay & Russel Crouse. New Book by Timothy Crouse & John Weidman.