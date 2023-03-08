Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Brunswick High School Players Present ANYTHING GOES

The cast of over 40 from Brunswick High School will delight you with song and dance numbers (including tap!), romance and laughter on the high seas.

Mar. 08, 2023  

The Brunswick High School Players (BHS Players) has announced their spring musical, "ANYTHING GOES (2022 Revision)." ANYTHING GOES, a musical, with music and lyrics by Cole Porter, is the story of madcap antics aboard an ocean liner bound from New York to London. The cast of over 40 from Brunswick High School will delight you with song and dance numbers (including tap!), romance and laughter on the high seas in this fun show.

Directed by Linda Gardiner, with Music Director Ashley Albert, Orchestra Director Brandon Duras, and Producer Michael Millett, the show will be performed on Thursday, March 23rd through Saturday, March 25th at Crooker Theater at Brunswick High School. Shows will be at 7:00 PM on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday and 2:00 PM on Saturday. Tickets are available in advance online and at the door (subject to availability) for $17 for adults, $12 for seniors/students. For tickets visit www.showtix4u.com/events/BHSPlayers.

BHS Players production of ANYTHING GOES is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC (www.concordtheatricals.com). ANYTHING GOES includes Music and Lyrics by Cole Porter, Original Book by P.G. Wodehouse & Guy Bolton and Howard Lindsay & Russel Crouse. New Book by Timothy Crouse & John Weidman.




Threshold Stage Company Presents Lucas Hnaths Tony Award Winning A DOLLS HOUSE, PART 2 At Photo
Threshold Stage Company Presents Lucas Hnath's Tony Award Winning A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 At The Star Theatre
Kittery's critically acclaimed Threshold Stage Company brings Lucas Hnath's Tony Award winning 'A Doll's House, Part 2' to the Star Theatre and brilliantly lays bare the struggle between our right to live our perceived best version of ourselves and the consequences our choices have on those around us and the society at large.
Karan Casey, One Of Irelands Most Celebrated Singers, To Perform At Husson Universitys Gra Photo
Karan Casey, One Of Ireland's Most Celebrated Singers, To Perform At Husson University's Gracie Theatre
Renowned singer-songwriter Karan Casey will be performing many of the songs that made her one of Ireland's most accomplished folk musicians on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. at Husson University's Gracie Theatre as part of her current American tour. Her concert will include songs from her February 2023 album, 'Nine Apples of Gold.'
Exploring the Artistic Psyche: NUREYEVs EYES at the Good Theater Photo
Exploring the Artistic Psyche: NUREYEV's EYES at the Good Theater
In the 1970s when legendary dancer, Rudolf Nureyev, and famed scion of the Wyeth dynasty, Jamie Wyeth, came together to engage in a series of portrait sittings that would extend over the next two decades, they ignited a volatile, probing, and passionate friendship that was to last until Nureyev’s death in 1993. The interaction of these two artistic geniuses, their sparring, their seeking answers to the mystery of artistic creation is told with penetrating honesty and sharp wit by playwright David Rush in his 2014 work, NUREYEV’S EYES, which Portland’s Good Theater brings the tale to life in a perfectly calibrated production, directed by James Noel Hoban.
Opera Maine To Stage Comic Opera CINDERELLA Photo
Opera Maine To Stage Comic Opera CINDERELLA
Opera Maine invites you to spectacular live singing and theater for its 29th season mainstage production of Cinderella (La Cenerentola) by Gioachino Rossini at Merrill Auditorium on Thursday, July 27 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 30 at 2:30 p.m. The story of the opera, written by librettist Jacopo Ferretti, tells the familiar and beloved tale of Cinderella, but it is not the Disney version with a pumpkin carriage or glass slippers. It is filled with hijinks and fun, and brilliant music.

