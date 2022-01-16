BWW Feature: Looking Ahead to Theatre in Maine

In the midst of the winter doldrums and yet another pandemic surge, Maine's theatre scene is experiencing a hiatus. Several companies have been forced to cancel shows or postpone openings, and all are struggling mightily to fulfill their programming plans and bring Mainers the live theatre they crave.



So what do we have to look forward to in 2022? Here is a short list of personal picks that are scheduled for later this year.

Summer in Maine is one of the best times to experience theatre across the state and what would summer be without two of the region's and the country's most acclaimed professional theatres: Maine State Music Theatre and Ogunquit Playhouse?

1. Maine State Music Theatre is slotted to present its "Revival Season" - its first fully programmed slate of offerings at its home base in Brunswick since the pandemic. With a strong main stage lineup that opens with the hard-to-resist Rodgers and Hammerstein classic, THE SOUND OF MUSIC (June 8-25), and follows that with JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT (June 29- July 16), THE COLOR PURPLE (July 20 - August 6), and KINKY BOOTS (August 10-27), MSMT will also produce its Theatre for Young Audiences series and what promises to be a dynamite concert series that features Heidi Kettenring in YOU'VE GOT A FRIEND (June 19-20), CLASSIC ROCK (July 10-11) with Joe Boucher and company, and DARLIN' COMPANION (July 31-August 1) with Scott Moreau. Moreover, MSMT plans to restore its popular free outreach activities including the outdoor Concert on the Brunswick Mall in August, the panel discussion series, PEEK BEHIND THE CURTAIN, the film preview series, TEASER TUESDAYS, and the sensory-friendly performances for children. The little taste of MSMT in 2021 with concerts and JERSEY BOYS only whetted the appetite for a return to a summer full of song, dance, laughter and storytelling in the inimitable and extraordinary way for which this company is known. January 31st is the last day to renew subscriptions and retain same seats. Single seats go on sale in April.

2. Ogunquit Playhouse has not yet announced its 2022 season. The venerable company had to pivot last summer and present their productions in a new outdoor pavilion that took into account Covid protocols. Though they have not yet published the details of their upcoming season which will run from mid-May until late October, the management has said they plan to produce four musicals in the Playhouse once again. With tickets going on sale in March, theatre-goers can look forward to the Playhouse's usual lineup of stars and the company's strong production values.

And while we are all longing for summer, here are some other upcoming productions to enjoy:

3. Good Theater, which opened in September with a stunning world premiere of Rob Urbinati's LADY SUSAN, was forced to postpone the January opening of George Eastman's comedy, HARRY TOWNSEND's LAST STAND, until February 2 due to the pandemic. Its remaining scheduled plays all bear a visit, among them SIGNIFICANT OTHER (March 2-20) a romantic comedy about modern love, and DESPERATE MEASURES, (March 30-April 24), a riotously funny musical comedy. This intimate theatre space on Munjoy Hill continues to bring sophisticated and heartfelt productions to greater Portland.

4. Portland Stage was forced to cancel its live CHRISTMAS CAROL and plans to resume live production with SENIOR LIVING (January 26- February 13), a play that examines the choices of aging, the Clauder Competition new work, LAST SHIP TO PROXIMA CENTAURI (March 2-20) that explores race in a futuristic world, and Lauren Gunderson's poignant I AND YOU March 30- April 17), an ode to youth, love, and human connection. Portland Stage, which also offers streaming options for most of its productions, has been a stalwart presence and advocate of live theatre throughout the pandemic.

5. Mad Horse Theatre has two more productions planned this season: Allison McCall's WAITING FOR ALICE (February 3-27), a riff on the Mad Hatter's Tea Party, and Jen Silverman's, COLLECTIVE RAGE (May 5 -29), described as "a lesbian, bicurious, genderqueer, Shakespearean comedy for everyone...dealing with anger, love, and the lonlieness of modern living." Known for their provocative, cutting-edge productions in a fifty-seat black box, Mad Horse brings Portland some of its best new works.

6. The Public Theatre, Lewiston's next live event, BE HERE NOW by Deborah Zoe Laufer - a quirky comedy about a pessimistic professor whose transformation raises questions about finding happiness, has been postponed until June 17-26.

Before that the Public will stream its productions of DANCING LESSONS and SCREWBALL COMEDY. Always a venue that serves up sweet and gentle comedy, theatre-goers can look forward to some fun here later this year.

So, Maine theatre-lovers, say your prayers to the Muses that 2022 will bring all these riches to the stage in 2022 and the arts, which have suffered immeasurably these last few years will flourish freely and exuberantly once again in Maine and everywhere!

