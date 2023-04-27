Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE LION KING Returns To Madison at Overture Center in May

Performances run May 11-28.

Apr. 27, 2023  
Disney's The Lion King returns to Madison for the first time since May 2016 with a three-week return engagement at Overture Center for the Arts beginning Thursday, May 11 and playing through Sunday, May 28. Tickets are available at overture.org.

Broadway's Award-winning Best Musical will be featured in "The Last Last Late Late Show with James Corden Carpool Karaoke Special," a primetime special celebrating the final night of James Corden's groundbreaking late-night series, airing on CBS tonight, Thursday, April 27 at 9 p.m. (CST). The multiple Emmy Award-winning late-night host reunites with global superstar Tom Cruise for an epic musical performance in the international award-winning phenomenon.

The Lion King North American tour, which has played nearly 10,000 performances during 240 engagements in 92 cities to more than 23 million theatergoers, also celebrates its 21st anniversary on Thursday, April 27.

In Madison, The Lion King will play Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays (2 p.m. and 8 p.m.) and Sundays at (1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.). There will also be a 1 p.m. matinee on Thursday, May 18. Premium Ticket Packages, which include a prime seat location, a souvenir program and a cinch bag, are also available. Tickets are available at Overture's ticket office and online at overture.org. Orders for groups of 20 or more may be placed by emailing groups@overture.org.

The production features Peter Hargrave as "Scar," Gerald Ramsey as "Mufasa," Gugwana Dlamini as "Rafiki," Nick Cordileone as "Timon," Nick LaMedica as "Zazu," John E. Brady as "Pumbaa," Darian Sanders as "Simba," Khalifa White as "Nala," Forest VanDyke as "Banzai," Martina Sykes as "Shenzi" and Robbie Swift as "Ed."

The role of "Young Simba" is alternated between Jackson Hayes and Mason Lawson and the role of "Young Nala" is alternated between Jaxyn Damasco and Aniya Simone.

Rounding out the cast are Derek Adams, Kayla Rose Aimable, William John Austin, Iman Ayana, Isaiah Bailey, Samantha Lauren Barriento, Eric Bean, Jr., Layla Brent, Christin Byrdsong, Sasha Caicedo, Thembelihle Cele, Daniela Cobb, Lyric Danae, Ntomb'khona Dlamini, Camille Eanga-Selenge, Marquis Floyd, Tony Freeman, Mukelisiwe Goba, Joel Karie, Samaree Lawson, Gabisile Manana, Amber Mayberry, Christopher L. McKenzie, Jr., Justin Mensah, Nhlanhla Ndlovu, Aaron Nelson, Jeremy Noel, Sicelo Ntshangase, Sayiga Eugene Peabody, Yael Pineda-Hall, Christopher Sams, Maia Schechter, Allison Danielle Semmes, T. Shyvonne Stewart, Jennifer Theriot, Courtney Thomas, Brinie Wallace, Jordan Nicole Willis and Sherman Wood.

Ticket buyers are reminded that overture.org is the only official retail ticket outlet for all performances at Overture Center. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that Overture Center is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.




Featured Artists Speak About The Inspiration and Ideas Behind Their Artwork at Overture Photo
Featured Artists Speak About The Inspiration and Ideas Behind Their Artwork at Overture
To connect and learn more about the artwork featured in Overture Galleries' spring exhibitions, please join in for artist talks and a reception on Friday, May 5 from 5-8 p.m. in the galleries.
Gravity & Other Myths A SIMPLE SPACE Combines Contemporary Circus And A Fistful Of Gri Photo
Gravity & Other Myths' A SIMPLE SPACE Combines Contemporary Circus And A Fistful Of Grit Into An Artform
In an awe-inspiring display of strength, skill and creativity, this award-winning show will exhilarate and amaze you. Gravity & Other Myths, a circus company with roots in Adelaide, Australia, presents “A Simple Space” on Saturday, May 6 at 7 p.m. in Capitol Theater.
BEETLEJUICE, LES MISERABLES, and More Set For Overture Centers 2023/24 Season Photo
BEETLEJUICE, LES MISERABLES, and More Set For Overture Center's 2023/24 Season
Using a famous line from Broadway's “Moulin Rouge, The Musical,” Overture Center revealed its “spectacular” 2023/24 season at a live, in-person event in Overture Hall Main Lobby this evening, showcasing an array of diverse artistic expressions, cultures and personalities. Learn more about the lineup here!
The Mayhem Poets Come To Capitol Theatre This May Photo
The Mayhem Poets Come To Capitol Theatre This May
“Let's go see a poetry show.” That is a sentence rarely proclaimed and usually responded to with cringes and excuses. The Mayhem Poets are on a mission to change that.

