Overture Reveals 45th ‘Kids In The Rotunda’ Season

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Overture Center unveiled its 2026/27 Kids in the Rotunda lineup on this afternoon at a season announcement party at the Madison Children's Museum. Celebrating its 45th season, Kids in the Rotunda is Madison's FREE, family-friendly Saturday arts performance series, featuring local artists on the Rotunda Stage.

Overture Center's Kids in the Rotunda series is designed to captivate families of all ages. From renowned folk singers to dynamic percussion groups and hilarious circus acts to vibrant Indian dance, our handpicked lineup guarantees an unforgettable experience for your family. While tailored for children ages nine and younger, these performances will mesmerize both kids and adults alike.

Free 45-minute performances are held at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturdays. All virtual performances and the 1 p.m. performances will be American Sign Language interpreted.

The series includes a livestream option once a month as well as Art After Overture at the Madison Public Library – Central location and yoga with little om BIG OM after select performances. Follow the Kids in the Rotunda Facebook page or Overture's Kids in the Rotunda web page for details.

Marvelous Michelle Bubble Lady Extraordinaire – Saturday, October 17

Presented as part of the Wisconsin Science Festival

Marvelous Michelle's bubble shows combine dazzling visuals with her bubbling personality, inviting children and families to explore bubbles of every size—from tiny shimmering spheres to giant bubbles big enough to stand inside. With a strong focus on curiosity, experimentation and STEM learning, her performances turn simple soap and water into unforgettable discoveries about surface tension, air and imagination. Stick around after the 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. performances for yoga with little om BIG OM.

Karaoke for Kids with Sock Monkey Pyramid – Wednesday, October 28, 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Special Downtown Madison Halloween performances, supported by Madison's Business Improvement District

Sock Monkey Pyramid is handing YOU the mic at this wildly fun karaoke party for the whole family. Belt out your favorites from “Frozen,” bust a move to “Sesame Street” and “Schoolhouse Rock,” channel your inner Broadway star or surprise everyone with a “K-Pop Demon Hunters” deep cut. This spooktacular event is part of Downtown Halloween, so throw on a wig, grab your rockstar sunglasses and get ready to bring down the house!

Opera for the Young – Saturday, April 24

Join Opera for the Young for highlights from their 2026/27 touring production of "Rusalka: A Mermaid's Tale," a captivating story inspired by a mermaid's adventure beneath the waves. After the performance, audience members can join the cast for an interactive voice and movement experience that brings the music and storytelling to life.

Angela Puerta – Saturday, September 26

Get ready to shake, shimmy and shout "¡Vamos!" with the Angela Puerta Kids Band! Little ones will grab instruments and dance to irresistible cumbia beats while picking up some Spanish words along the way. Puerta's infectious energy brings Latin rhythms like salsa and merengue to life through storytelling and joyful sing-alongs that'll have the whole family on their feet.

L.E.X – Saturday, February 20

L.E.X delivers original kid-friendly hip-hop music with positive themes like regulating emotions, being kind, chasing dreams and navigating childhood experiences. This interactive performance engages and inspires young audiences with upbeat, meaningful songs. Join us from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Madison Public Library for Art After Overture.

Tom Pease – Saturday April 10

One of the series' most popular performers, Tom Pease returns to Kids in the Rotunda for his 30th year in a row! Pease engages children with imaginative songs, humor and full audience participation. Pease's show is highly animated, laced with songs and stories, leaving audiences with a renewed appreciation for their own sense of place and community. Stick around after the 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. performances for yoga with little om BIG OM.

Stuart Stotts – Saturday, November 7

Stuart Stotts is an energetic singer and storyteller who loves engaging audiences. Stotts plays guitar, banjo and water drum, and always includes a folktale to deepen the sense of connection and let audiences experience the magic of storytelling. Stick around after the 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. performance for yoga with little om BIG OM.

Laura Doherty – Saturday, November 14

This high-energy family concert features catchy, award-winning folk-pop tunes with playful puppet pals Jazzasaurus and Domingo the Flamingo, creating plenty of interactive family fun. Led by acclaimed songwriter and longtime teaching artist Laura Doherty, the band brings joyful music and irresistible energy that will have even the shyest audience members on their feet. Livestreamed.

Ken Lonnquist – Saturday, December 19

Enjoy a delightful performance by Ken Lonnquist, who writes and sings humorous, literate and thoughtful songs about nature, the environment and current issues. His December shows will surely include songs about cold weather... "Snowflakes" and "A Cold for Sale" come to mind.

Will Branch – Saturday, March 20

With guitar and banjo in hand, Will Branch invites the whole family into the music—whether that means dancing in the aisles, shouting out song ideas or joining him onstage for a musical adventure. After 35 years of performing for families, Branch knows how to turn a crowd of strangers into a room full of friends. Come make some joyful noise together! Stick around after the 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. performances for yoga with little om BIG OM. Livestreamed.

Lullaby Project – Saturday, April 3

Join local musicians and teaching artists for a very special day of sharing songs created for the little ones in your life. Ranging from funny to sweet, calming to danceable and silly to empowering, the concert will include a range of musical styles and audience interaction featuring songs written with local families as part of Overture's Lullaby Project. Livestreamed.

Black Star Drum Line – Saturday, October 3

Discover the excitement of being in a drum line! This program introduces kids to the dynamic world of drum lines, explaining the different battery sections and the unique role each drummer plays.

Beni Daiko – Saturday, November 21

Beni Daiko will introduce Japanese culture through powerful Taiko drumming, traditional lion dance and modern interpretations. Get ready for an interactive experience with audience participation! Join us from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Madison Public Library for Art After Overture.

Drum Power – Saturday, February 27

The Drum Power advanced performing group features local youth ages 12-16, showcasing drumming and dance from Guinea, Senegal and Mali in West Africa and Salvador Bahia and Rio, Brazil. Livestreamed.

Yid Vicious – Saturday, December 5

Yid Vicious brings klezmer for all ages to the Rotunda Stage. Get ready to dance as we celebrate the wonders of the season with Yiddish dance beats, special guests and shenanigans galore. Livestreamed.

The Handphibians – Saturday, December 12

The Handphibians will bring the vibrant sounds of Rio de Janeiro, Salvador and Recife, Brazil to life with their songs and traditional drumming rhythms. This Madison-based group of talented percussionists study and perform various styles of Brazilian music, modeled after the Escolas de Samba of Rio de Janeiro. Join us from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Madison Public Library for Art After Overture.

Limanya Drum and Dance – Saturday, February 13

Limanya Drum and Dance Ensemble performs traditional music from Guinea and Mali, weaving together powerful drumming, vibrant dance, captivating song and theatrical storytelling into high-energy entertainment the whole family will love.

Madison Ballet – Saturday, October 10

Madison Ballet returns to the Rotunda Stage for an “off-stage and personal” look at the development of a ballet dancer. Don't miss this unique opportunity to experience the Madison Ballet up close! Livestreamed.

Kalaanjali Indian Dance – Saturday, March 13

Experience breathtaking stories of the East through the graceful postures, percussive feet, vibrant costumes and dynamic expressions of the Kalaanjali dancers. Dancers of all ages, some as young as five, captivate with the beauty and elegance of Bharatanatyam-style dancing from southern India. Join us from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Madison Public Library for Art After Overture.

Trinity Irish Dance Academy – Saturday, March 27

Get ready for a high-energy showcase that will leave you breathless! In this performance, you'll witness the incredible talent of Trinity students, some as young as 3.5 years old, as they bring traditional Irish steps and vibrant choreography to life on stage.

Madison Mystery Tour – Saturday, January 16

Driven by love for the Beatles' iconic music, this dedicated ensemble is committed to meticulously studying and flawlessly performing every song from the Fab Four's core catalogue. Come aboard the yellow submarine and join us on a journey to Liverpool and back, as we celebrate love, friendship and music! Stick around after the 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. performances for yoga with little om BIG OM.

New Orleans Tribute Band – Saturday, January 30

This talented group, featuring members from Mama Digdown's Brass Band and Madison's top jazz musicians, brings the vibrant sounds of New Orleans Jazz and Secondline music to you. From Louis Armstrong classics to contemporary hits from the streets and clubs of New Orleans, their performance will whisk you away to the heart of the French Quarter and the 6th Ward. Join us from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Madison Public Library for Art After Overture.

Wild Rumpus – Saturday, October 31

Maestro Alfredo Tortellini (famous clown) is your host for this whimsical presentation of clowning, juggling, acrobatics and hula-hooping! Wear a costume and get your imagination fired up for Halloween with our spooky, loopy and engaging cast. Join us from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Madison Public Library for Art After Overture.

Mark Hayward – Saturday, November 28

Mark Hayward combines comedy and jaw-dropping object manipulation in a show packed with laughs and surprises for all ages. From spinning yo-yos and tops to juggling unexpected props—including a mousetrap—his fast-paced performance keeps audiences guessing and engaged from start to finish.

Magic Morgan & Liliana – Saturday, February 6

For over 30 years, award-winning Deaf magicians Magic Morgan & Liliana have proven that the best magic speaks a universal language. Their high-energy, fully visual shows combine stunning illusions with comedy, mime and tons of audience interaction—no hearing required to enjoy every moment. Watch your kids light up as they're invited on stage to be part of the magic. This inclusive, family-friendly performance brings Deaf and hearing audiences together for an experience everyone will remember! Stick around after the 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. performances for yoga with little om BIG OM.

Zoozort – Saturday, April 17

Zoozort brings live animals right to the Rotunda for an up-close wildlife adventure your kids won't forget. Licensed animal educator Noelle Bezio introduces fascinating creatures while sharing secrets about their incredible abilities and the places they call home. Join us from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Madison Public Library for Art After Overture.

The Jerry Ensemble – Saturday, October 24

The Jerry Ensemble of Southern Wisconsin, a premier performance group representing Overture's Jerry Awards, will perform Disney's "A Year with Frog & Toad KIDS." Join us and witness the future stars of musical theater in action!

Whoopensocker – Saturday, January 23

Whoopensocker arts residency program and performing ensemble works with emergent readers and writers to create original theater pieces. The cast, led by a director and artistic producer, create a 45-minute sketch show made up entirely from the students' writing. This show is a combination of sketches, songs and physical theater. Livestreamed.

Cash Box Kings – Friday, November 27

Special Thanksgiving weekend performances, supported by Madison's Business Improvement District

The Cash Box Kings bring the spirit of classic Chicago blues to the stage in this lively, family-friendly musical celebration! Families can dance, sing along and even join the band on stage to try playing harmonica. Packed with infectious rhythms and interactive fun, this high-energy blues party invites the whole family to jump into the music and experience the joy of the blues together.

Miller & Mike – Saturday, January 9

Special Fringe Festival performance

Featuring the talents of former Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus clowns Miller & Mike, this family comedy show includes physical comedy, juggling, audience participation, magic, and other random acts of entertainment. Stick around for a Circus Arts workshop at 3 p.m.!

Wayne the Wizard – Sunday, January 10

Special Fringe Festival performance

Wayne the Wizard will wow you and your family with amazing magic, comedy, ventriloquism and plenty of fun! So pack up your magic wand and unmarked card deck and put on your black top hat before heading to the Rotunda Stage. This show promises to get the whole audience involved in making the magic happen!

International Festival – Saturday, March 6, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Although it's not an official Kids in the Rotunda performance, Overture's annual International Festival is a cultural celebration for the whole family with performances, activities and vendors set up throughout the building all day long. The event is free and open to the public. Livestreamed.

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