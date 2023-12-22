overture presents four kids in the rotunda shows to warm up your january

Kids in the Rotunda, Madison's family-friendly, FREE Saturday arts performance series, continues on Overture Center's Rotunda stage in January with four shows, including a returning favorite, the Jerry Ensemble.

Overture Center's Kids in the Rotunda series is designed to captivate families of all ages. From renowned folk singers to drum lines and hilarious kid-friendly improv to vibrant Indian dance, our handpicked lineup guarantees an unforgettable experience for your family. While tailored for children ages nine and younger, these performances will mesmerize both kids and adults alike.

The Rotunda Café will be open during shows to offer coffee, juice and snacks for sale with part of the proceeds benefiting Overture Center.

Free 45-minute performances will be held at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. All virtual performances and the 1 p.m. performances will be American Sign Language interpreted. Please email kidsintherotunda@overture.org at least one hour prior to the performance to be seated within sight of the interpreter for live performances.

KIDS IN THE ROTUNDA JANUARY LINEUP

Saturday, Jan. 6 – Monkey Business Institute

Get ready for a serious case of the giggles! The Monkey Business Institute features the best improvised comedy in the region. With no set, props, scripts or line memorization to fall back on in this special performance for youngsters, the Monkey Business Institute uses their super strong imaginations to create spur-of-the-moment, seat-of-their-pants improvisational comedy. Specializing in interactive improv comedy, the Monkey Business Institute works with the audience to create the fun all while teaching valuable lessons about teamwork, listening, storytelling, emoting, pantomime and how to use your mind and body to express your creativity.

Saturday, Jan. 13 – The Jerry Ensemble's Disney's Winnie the Pooh KIDS (+LIVESTREAMED)

Disney's Winnie the Pooh KIDS is a timeless story about friendship and adventure based on the beloved characters of A.A. Milne and the 2011 Disney animated feature film. Welcome to the Hundred Acre Wood, where Winnie the Pooh is once again in search of honey. Along the way, he meets his pals Tigger, Piglet, Rabbit and Owl but soon discovers that Christopher Robin has been captured by the mysterious Backson!

+Art After Overture

Saturday, Jan. 20 – Yid Vicious

Yid Vicious brings klezmer for all ages to the Rotunda Stage. Get ready to dance as we celebrate all the wonders of the winter season with Yiddish dance beats, special guests and shenanigans galore. With a musical arsenal of fiddle, clarinets, accordion, French horn, tuba, guitar, theremin and drums, Yid Vicious blends old world Yiddish dance tunes with new and unusual sounds.

+Yoga with little om Big Om

Saturday, Jan. 27 – The Handphibians

The Handphibians present a taste of Brazil as Madison's own community percussion group celebrates three different styles of Brazilian rhythms: Rio Style Samba, Samba Reggae of Salvador and Maracatu from Recife. Founded in 1996 by Robert Schoville, the Handphibians' music is modeled after the Brazilian baterias of the Escolas de Samba in Rio de Janeiro, Blocos Afros of Salvador and the Maracatu Naçãos of Recife. Their music is also naturally influenced by the percussion traditions of Africa and even Wisconsin.

