Mark Normand Brings YA DON'T SAY Tour to the Overture Center This Month

Mark Normand is bringing his first national theater tour, Ya Don’t Say Tour, to Overture Center with two performances on Saturday, April 20, at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. in Capitol Theater. Tickets ($36-$161) are available at overture.org.

Dubbed by Jerry Seinfeld as the “best young up and coming comic,” Mark Normand is quickly becoming one of the most talked about touring comedians on the scene. Normand’s recent one-hour Netflix special, “Soup to Nuts,” has been a staple in the streamers’ Top Ten since its July 25th premiere. This follows Normand’s self-released special, 2020’s “Out to Lunch,” which amassed over 12 million views on YouTube. He also starred on Netflix’s Season 3 of “The Stand Ups.”

An extremely prolific stand-up, he previously had two Comedy Central specials and has made an unparalleled seven appearances on “Conan,” four appearances on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” and has also appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” Normand is a frequent guest on “The Joe Rogan Experience” and hosts his own podcasts, “Tuesdays with Stories” and “We Might Be Drunk.”

For more information, visit marknormandcomedy.com.

