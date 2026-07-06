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WENDY & DB’S BLUES BEATS FOR LITTLE FEET! Will Come to the Overture Center

The performance will take place on Saturday, July 11.

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WENDY & DB’S BLUES BEATS FOR LITTLE FEET! Will Come to the Overture Center

Wendy & DB’s Blues Beats for Little Feet! will come to the Overture Center as part of the Kids in the Rotunda Summer Sessions. The performance will take place on Saturday, July 11 at 9:30am at the Rotunda Stage. This is a free performance for all ages.

Get ready to sing, dance and celebrate with Grammy-nominated children’s music duo Wendy & DB! Their high-energy, interactive concert features award-winning favorites and brand-new songs from "Get Your Sunny Side Up"! Blending blues-infused pop, jazzy singalongs and uplifting messages, their music sparks joy, creativity and togetherness. Don’t miss this fun-filled summer show that will have the whole family moving and smiling! 

Bring the Blues home with “Blues Beats”! This fun, hands-on summer workshop with Grammy-nominated Wendy & DB invites parents and children to explore rhythm, melody and storytelling through the Blues— and discover simple ways to continue the music and fun at home. 

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